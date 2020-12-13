Basketball updates from Saturday

Holiday Basketball events and region basketball games took center stage on Saturday and here’s a glance at the action around the state.
See the full score list at the bottom of this post.
Cherokee-Forsyth Challenge at Cherokee
Boys
Sequoyah 49, South Forsyth 46
Sequoyah trailed 9-7 after the first quarter before taking the lead with a 15-10 in the second quarter to lead 22-19 at the half. The Chiefs expanded the lead to 41-31 entering the third quarter. South Forsyth outscored the Chiefs 15-8 in the fourth quarter but time ran out. Forward Fisher Mitchell led Sequoyah with 14 points, five rebounds, three assists with three 3-pointers. Kyle Keener scored 13 points with six rebounds and four assists. Devin McGlockton scored 17 points with 12 rebounds for South Forsyth.
Cherokee 71, Lambert 67
Cherokee was led by Elijah Tucker who scored 34 points with six rebounds and three steals. Thailand Owens scored 20 points with five rebounds and three steals. Lambert had five players in double-figures in the win led by Niko Wilsons 16 points. James Tyre scored 14 points, Mason Barnes had 13 points with five assists, Paul Lunguana scored 12 points with five rebounds and Joao Moreira added 10 points with nine rebounds.
Girls
River Ridge 80, Lambert 20
River Ridge held Lambert to just two points in the first quarter while piling on 28 points to command the pace. The Knights led 40-13 at the break and pushed the lead to 60-19 after three quarters.
North Forsyth 43, North Oconee 25
Leading 29-22 after three quarters of play, North Forsyth outscored North Oconee 14-3 in the fourth quarter to put the game away. The Raiders led 14-6 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 22-11 at the half.
It’s Her Time Showcase at Holy Innocents’
Lovejoy 47, Woodstock 28
The Lovejoy girls trailed 11-10 entering the second quarter but the Wildcats put together a 28-12 flurry through the third and fourth quarters which swayed the momentum. La’Nya Foster led Lovejoy with 18 points. Bryana Hardee scored 10 points with six rebounds and two blocks. Mariah Spain scored eight points with four steals.
In other boys games around the state: Pace Academy defeated Washington 82-35 led by Matthew Cleveland’s 30 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Reed scored 17 points with five steals and Madison Durr scored 11 points with 12 assists and seven rebounds. Cole Middleton grabbed 13 rebounds with eight points and three blocks. … Kaleb Banks scored 34 points with seven rebounds and four steals to lead Fayette County to an 89-70 victory over Hapeville Charter. Terry Brown scored 19 points with eight steals and seven rebounds and Cardell Bailey scored 15 points with 10 rebounds and three steals. … Whitewater beat Spalding 59-51 at home after leading 12-6 following the first quarter and 28-22 at the half. Whitewater outscored Spalding 17-14 in the third quarter and led 45-36 entering the fourth quarter. … Trinity Christian defeated Heard County 61-50 and Sami Pissis and Isaac Britto each scored 21 points. Britto added 15 rebounds and seven assists. Jackson Barnes scored eight points with two steals and Palmer Davis added five points, three rebounds and two assists. … Grovetown beat Walnut Grove 61-57 and Zach Bell led the way with 30 points. Julius Brown scored nine points with three steals and Malik Ferguson scored seven points with four assist. … Jefferson beat Stephens County 47-37 with Spencer Darby scoring 16 points and Romaine Harriot finishing with 14 points. … Heritage-Catoosa beat Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 62-57 led by Cooper Terry’s 21 points. Caden Snyder finished with 14 points for the Generals. … Woodville-Tompkins beat Savannah 58-41 and Luka Platauna led with 12 points. … Walker defeated Landmark Christian 66-56 and Matthew Brown led with 15 points and five rebounds. Omari Daniel added 13 points with eight rebounds and five assists. Ricky McKenzie added 13 points with three assists and two steals. … Blessed Trinity defeated Marist 60-41 led by Ben Hamacher’s 17 points. … Galloway advanced to 5-0 after a 65-34 victory over Pinecrest Academy. Anthony Arrington scored 25 points with 10 rebounds and two steals to lead Galloway. Quentin Alterman scored 14 points with four assists and Mark Sguilaro scored nine points with six assists. …
In other girls games around the state: Discovery moved to 2-0 in region play after a 53-20 victory over Meadowcreek. … In the Southern States Classic at Tri-Cities, Northeast beat Fayette County 70-32 after leading 18-6 following the first quarter and 32-11 at the half. Northeast blew the game open with a 27-10 run in the third quarter. … MIlton outlasted Gainesville 58-49 and a 21-8 effort in the fourth quarter was the difference. Gainesville led 15-10 after the first quarter but the Eagles took a 28-27 lead with an 18-12 effort before half. Gainesville retook the lead with a 14-9 effort in the third quarter before Milton’s overpowering fourth quarter. …
Scores
Boys
Athens Academy 82, Lake Oconee Academy 31
Athens Christian 56, Strong Rock Christian 46
Atlantic Coast 53, Camden County 45
Blessed Trinity 60, Marist 41
Brantley County 49, Yulee 42
Brooks County 68, Brookwood School, GA 55
Cambridge 61, Lassiter 58
Central-Carroll 46, Temple 29
Cherokee 71, Lambert 67
Christian Heritage 61, Silverdale Academy 38
Claxton 66, Tattnall County 33
Columbia 81, Towers 51
Columbus 55, Calvary Christian 51
Douglas County 46, Chapel Hill 45
Drew 60, Riverdale 53
Druid Hills 52, Redan 45
Dublin 54, Hawkinsville 36
East Coweta 84, North Clayton 41
Effingham County 36, May River, SC 32
Evans 58, Josey 54
Excel Christian 63, Atlanta International 30
Fayette County 89, Hapeville Charter 70
First Presbyterian 70, Howard 39
Fulton Leadership Academy 62, Trion 42
Groves 82, New Hampstead 67
Grovetown 61, Walnut Grove 57
Hardaway 76, Brookstone 38
Heritage-Catoosa 62, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 57
Johnson-Savannah 86, Bethesda Academy 45
Laney 59, Cross Creek 57
Lithia Springs 47, Dutchtown 39
Long County 59, Liberty County 51
Lovett 62, KIPP Atlanta Charter 59
Luella 57, Union Grove 46
Mays 68, Therrell 47
Milton 68, Norcross 43
Monroe Area 49, Loganville 47
Montgomery County 58, Toombs County 57
Morgan County 63, Greene County 54
Mt. Pisgah Christian 65, Mt. Vernon 54
Newton 54, Langston Hughes 45
North Atlanta 60, Grady 45
North Hall 79, Chestatee 47
North Oconee 79, Cross Keys 17
North Springs 79, Creekside 75
Northwest Whitfield 71, Ringgold 54
Oconee County 48, West Hall 39
Our Lady of Mercy 66, Mt. Paran Christian 52
Pace Academy 82, Washington 35
Quitman County 74, Pataula Charter 27
River Ridge 48, West Forsyth 47
Roswell 59, New Manchester 50
Sand Rock 69, Chattooga 39
Savannah Christian 56, Islands 40
South Gwinnett 70, Arabia Mountain 36
Southeast Bulloch 68, Portal 53
Sprayberry 54, North Cobb 52
St. Pius X 84, M. L. King 53
Stratford Academy 80, George Walton Academy 53
Tattnall Square 86, Central Georgia Arts 30
Tift County 54, Coffee 33
Tri-Cities 70, Miller Grove 59
Trinity Christian 61, Heard County 50
Troup County 61, Harris County 38
Walker 66, Landmark Christian 56
Wayne County 64, McIntosh County Academy 37
Wesleyan 83, Brandon Hall 42
Westside-Augusta 62, Lakeside-Evans 51
Whitewater 59, Spalding 51
Woodland-Stockbridge 65, Camp Jewell House 52
Girls
Americus-Sumter 45, Lee County 41
Brookstone 50, Hardaway 43
Burke County 53, Jefferson County 45
Cambridge 56, Lassiter 25
Carrollton 81, Villa Rica 23
Cass 66, Centennial 44
Central-Carroll 57, Temple 20
Charlton County 51, Cook 25
Chattahoochee 69, Pinecrest Academy 36
Cross Creek 61, Laney 36
Dacula 48, Duluth 30
Dublin 48, Hawkinsville 28
Dutchtown 69, Hapeville Charter 22
East Hall 44, Commerce 36
East Laurens 48, Bacon County 34
Elbert County 65, Grovetown 55
Etowah 58, Denmark 56
Fannin County 58, Union County 47
First Presbyterian 47, Howard 30
Grady 46, North Atlanta 32
Grayson 50, Archer 49
Heard County 41, Trinity Christian 34
Heritage School-Newnan 53, Drew Charter 34
Heritage-Catoosa 53, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 18
Lake Oconee Academy 51, Athens Academy 30
Langston Hughes 54, Spalding 45
Lithonia 57, Lakeside-DeKalb 15
Loganville 64, Monroe Area 38
Lovejoy 47, Woodstock 28
Luella 48, Union Grove 37
Marist 33, Blessed Trinity 23
McDonough 60, Stockbridge 29
Milton 58, Gainesville 49
Montgomery County 37, Toombs County 35
Mundy’s Mill 41, Elite Scholars Academy 40
New Hampstead 41, Groves 25
Newnan 51, Northgate 35
Ola 49, Hampton 42
Ringgold 39, Northwest Whitfield 28
River Ridge 80, Lambert 20
Riverdale 58, Drew 54
Roswell 73, New Manchester 72
Savannah Christian 37, Islands 36
South Forsyth 72, Creekview 62
Sprayberry 50, North Cobb 24
St. Pius X 60, M. L. King 35
Stone Mountain 56, Chamblee 38
Stratford Academy 44, George Walton Academy 17
Tattnall County 57, Claxton 33
Troup County 72, Harris County 60
Veterans 45, Bleckley County 34
Walker 53, Landmark Christian 50
Warner Robins 53, Jones County 48
