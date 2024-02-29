Here’s a closer look at the semifinals, which will be played at Georgia State, Georgia College, West Georgia University, Fort Valley State and Savannah State.

Teams to beat (boys): The surviving No. 1 teams are Grayson (Class 7A), Alexander (6A), Kell (5A), Sandy Creek (3A), Westside-Augusta (2A), Mount Vernon (A Division I) and Greenforest Christian (A Division II). Alexander, Kell, Sandy Creek and Westside are defending champions along with third-ranked Wheeler of 7A. Grayson and Mount Vernon have never won titles. The ousted No. 1 is McDonough, beaten in the Class 4A quarterfinals, leaving first-time semifinalist North Oconee as the highest-ranked 4A team at No. 3.

Teams to beat (girls): The surviving No. 1 teams are Grayson (7A), River Ridge (6A), Baldwin (4A), Hebron Christian (3A), Mount Paran Christian (2A), St. Francis (A Division I) and Greenforest (A Division II). River Ridge, Hebron, Mount Paran and St. Francis are defending champions. Grayson and Greenforest have never won. The ousted No. 1 is Union Grove, beaten in the 5A semifinals by second-ranked Maynard Jackson.

Best game (boys): Defending 7A champion Wheeler faces second-ranked McEachern, which has the state’s top player, Rutgers signee Ace Bailey. Wheeler’s top player is Josh Hill, a top-125 national prospected headed to Arkansas State. Both teams are from Cobb County. They play Saturday at Georgia State.

Best game (girls): No. 1 River Ridge and No. 3 Marist of 6A haven’t lost since before Christmas, with River Ridge on an 18-game winning streak and Marist on a 20-game streak. River Ridge is the defending 6A champion. Marist won state two years ago. They play Saturday at West Georgia.

First-timers: The eight first-time semifinalists are boys teams from North Oconee, Riverwood and Toombs County and girls teams from Athens Christian, Central-Macon, Grayson, North Oconee and North Paulding. The oldest are Central (opened in 1970) and Riverwood (1971).

Drought-breakers: The eight making their first semifinal appearances this century are boys teams from Winder-Barrow (1963), Paideia (1998) and Maynard Jackson (1991, then known as Southside) and girls teams from Midtown (1986, then known as Grady), Murray County (1966), Cartersville (1982), Montgomery County (1984) and Monroe (1998).

Road warriors: Boys teams from Riverwood (6A), Maynard Jackson (5A) and Mount Pisgah (A Division I) reached the semifinals as fourth-seeded teams, meaning they haven’t played a home game in the tournament. No. 3 seeds Carver-Columbus (3A) and Butler (2A) also have played entirely on the road. All remaining girls teams finished first or second in their regions and opened at home.

Unranked: Riverwood, Jackson and Mount Pisgah are unranked. So are boys teams from Jonesboro, Winder-Barrow, Benedictine, Johnson-Savannah and Manchester. The Riverwood-Jonesboro game in Class 6A guarantees an unranked finalist. The unranked girls teams are Cartersville and Dalton.

Doubling up: Six schools have their boys and girls teams in the semifinals. They are Baldwin, Carver-Columbus, Grayson, Greenforest, Maynard Jackson and North Oconee. The GHSA has set the schedules so their teams will play one after the other.

Next: The 16 championship games will be played March 6-9 at the Macon Coliseum.

Semifinal schedule:

Friday

Class 5A

At West Georgia

1 p.m. (girls) – Maynard Jackson vs. Cartersville

3 p.m. (boys) – Eagle’s Landing vs. Maynard Jackson

5 p.m. (girls) – Dalton vs. Midtown

7 p.m. (boys) – Winder-Barrow vs. Kell

Class A Division II

At Fort Valley State

1 p.m. (girls) – Clinch County vs. Montgomery County

3 p.m. (boys) – Manchester vs. Warren County

5 p.m. (girls) – Greenforest Christian vs. Taylor County

7 p.m. (boys) – Greenforest Christian vs. Macon County

Class A Division I

At Georgia College

1 p.m. (girls) – Galloway vs. Rabun County

3 p.m. (boys) – Paideia vs. Savannah

5 p.m. (girls) – Athens Christian vs. St. Francis

7 p.m. (boys) – Mount Pisgah Christian vs. Mount Vernon

Saturday

Class 7A

At Georgia State

1 p.m. (girls) – Cherokee vs. North Paulding

3 p.m. (boys) – Wheeler vs. McEachern

5 p.m. (girls) – Grayson vs. Lowndes

7 p.m. (boys) – Grayson vs. Milton

Class 6A

At West Georgia

1 p.m. (girls) – Veterans vs. North Forsyth

3 p.m. (boys) – Alexander vs. Woodward Academy

5 p.m. (girls) – Marist vs. River Ridge

7 p.m. (boys) – Jonesboro vs. Riverwood

Class 4A

At Fort Valley State

1 p.m. (girls) – Baldwin vs. Fayette County

3 p.m. (boys) – Baldwin vs. North Oconee

5 p.m. (girls) – North Oconee vs. Hardaway

7 p.m. (boys) – Benedictine vs. Holy Innocents’

Class 3A

At Savannah State

1 p.m. (girls) – Winder vs. Hebron Christian

3 p.m. (boys) – Sandy Creek vs. Carver-Columbus

5 p.m. (girls) – Wesleyan vs. Carver-Columbus

7 p.m. (boys) – Johnson-Savannah vs. Dougherty

Class 2A

At Georgia College

1 p.m. (girls) – Central-Macon vs. Josey

3 p.m. (boys) – Butler vs. Toombs County

5 p.m. (girls) – Murray County vs. Mount Paran Christian

7 p.m. (boys) – Westside-Augusta vs. Columbia