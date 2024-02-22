Class 5A

Here’s a look at the boys basketball state tournament bracket in each classification heading into the quarterfinals. The first and second-round scores are listed on each bracket:

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division 1

Class A Division 2

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s boys quarterfinal schedule:

Class 7A

R2 #1 Campbell at R5 #1 Wheeler

R7 #2 Norcross at R3 #1 McEachern

R7 #1 Peachtree Ridge at R4 #1 Grayson

R2 #2 Pebblebrook at R6 #1 Milton

Class 6A

R2 #1 Grovetown at R5 #1 Alexander

R5 #4 Douglas County at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R5 #3 Langston Hughes at R3 #2 Jonesboro

R4 #4 Riverwood at R6 #1 Woodstock

Class 5A

R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing at R5 #1 Tri-Cities

R5 #4 Jackson-Atlanta at R4 #2 Tucker

R2 #3 Warner Robins at R8 #2 Winder-Barrow

R2 #2 Dutchtown at R6 #1 Kell

Class 4A

R6 #2 Westminster at R2 #1 Baldwin

R3 #1 New Hampstead at R8 #1 North Oconee

R8 #2 Seckinger at R3 #2 Benedictine

R4 #4 Whitewater at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’

Class 3A

R1 #2 Monroe at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R1 #2 Carver-Columbus at R8 #1 Hart County

R8 #2 Hebron Christian at R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah

R5 #2 Douglass at R1 #1 Dougherty

Class 2A

R4 #3 Butler at R6 #2 South Atlanta

R3 #1 Toombs County at R8 #1 Athens Academy

R7 #1 Model at R4 #1 Westside-Augusta

R5 #2 Columbia at R2 #2 Southwest-Macon

Class A Division I

R1 #2 Pelham at R6 #2 Paideia

R7 #2 Darlington at R3 #1 Savannah

R6 #4 Mt. Pisgah at R2 #3 Bleckley County

R2 #2 East Laurens at R6 #1 Mt. Vernon

Class A Division II

R1 #2 Calhoun County at R6 #2 Manchester

R3 #1 Portal at R8 #1 Warren County

R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy at R7 #1 Greenforest

R2 #2 Clinch County at R6 #1 Macon County