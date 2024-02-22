Here’s a look at the girls basketball state tournament bracket in each classification. Tuesday’s quarterfinal scores and this weekend’s semifinal matchups are listed on each bracket:
Here’s a look at the boys basketball state tournament bracket in each classification heading into the quarterfinals. The first and second-round scores are listed on each bracket:
Here’s a look at Wednesday’s boys quarterfinal schedule:
Class 7A
R2 #1 Campbell at R5 #1 Wheeler
R7 #2 Norcross at R3 #1 McEachern
R7 #1 Peachtree Ridge at R4 #1 Grayson
R2 #2 Pebblebrook at R6 #1 Milton
Class 6A
R2 #1 Grovetown at R5 #1 Alexander
R5 #4 Douglas County at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R5 #3 Langston Hughes at R3 #2 Jonesboro
R4 #4 Riverwood at R6 #1 Woodstock
Class 5A
R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing at R5 #1 Tri-Cities
R5 #4 Jackson-Atlanta at R4 #2 Tucker
R2 #3 Warner Robins at R8 #2 Winder-Barrow
R2 #2 Dutchtown at R6 #1 Kell
Class 4A
R6 #2 Westminster at R2 #1 Baldwin
R3 #1 New Hampstead at R8 #1 North Oconee
R8 #2 Seckinger at R3 #2 Benedictine
R4 #4 Whitewater at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’
Class 3A
R1 #2 Monroe at R5 #1 Sandy Creek
R1 #2 Carver-Columbus at R8 #1 Hart County
R8 #2 Hebron Christian at R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah
R5 #2 Douglass at R1 #1 Dougherty
Class 2A
R4 #3 Butler at R6 #2 South Atlanta
R3 #1 Toombs County at R8 #1 Athens Academy
R7 #1 Model at R4 #1 Westside-Augusta
R5 #2 Columbia at R2 #2 Southwest-Macon
Class A Division I
R1 #2 Pelham at R6 #2 Paideia
R7 #2 Darlington at R3 #1 Savannah
R6 #4 Mt. Pisgah at R2 #3 Bleckley County
R2 #2 East Laurens at R6 #1 Mt. Vernon
Class A Division II
R1 #2 Calhoun County at R6 #2 Manchester
R3 #1 Portal at R8 #1 Warren County
R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy at R7 #1 Greenforest
R2 #2 Clinch County at R6 #1 Macon County
