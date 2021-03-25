X

Baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores from Wednesday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

Baseball

Augusta Eagles 9, Burke County 3

Brookwood 3, Parkview 0

Carrollton 3, Rome 2

Creekview 2, Chattahoochee 0

Dade County 11, Fannin County 5

Dalton 4, Paulding County 3

East Paulding 6, Alexander 1

Elbert County 5, West Oak (SC) 4

Fayette County 17, McDonough 0

Fellowship Christian 10, St. Francis 0

Georgia Military 15, Twiggs County 5

Grayson 18, South Gwinnett 2

Hardaway at Columbus, late

Jackson County 5, Clarke Central 3

Jeff Davis 5, Toombs County 3

Jefferson 11, Cedar Shoals 0

Jones County 12, Dutchtown 3

Jonesboro 11, Tri-Cities 1

Lake Oconee Academy 16, Greene County 1

Lambert 5, West Forsyth 2

Lassiter 10, South Cobb 0

Locust Grove 10, Stockbridge 0

Long County 11, Liberty County 0

Lovejoy 17, Morrow 1

Marist 13, Mays 2

Mill Creek 5, Peachtree Ridge 0

Mountain View 6, North Gwinnett 1

Mundy’s Mill 6, Forest Park 5

North Atlanta 8, Collins Hill 6

North Oconee 3, Flowery Branch 0

Northside-Warner Robins 10, Rutland 2

South Effingham 12, Bradwell Institute 3

Spalding 19, Westside-Macon 0

Stephens County 13, Arabia Mountain 7

West Hall 6, Gilmer 3

West Laurens 4, Baldwin 0

Westminster 15, Douglass 0

Westminster 16, Douglass 0

Woodward Academy 18, Banneker 0

Boys Soccer

Morris Innovative 4, Bowdon 2

Mt. Pisgah Christian 6, Weber 1

Parkview 8, Grayson 0

Southeast Whitfield 1, Chestatee 0

White County 2, West Hall 0

Whitewater 10, Griffin 0

Woodward Academy 10, Jonesboro 1

Girls Soccer

Columbia 10, Carver-Columbus 0

Commerce 14, Washington-Wilkes 0

Grady 10, Lithia Springs 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 9, Weber 0

North Cobb Christian 4, Allatoona 0

Pike County 8, Mary Persons 1

Pope 9, Kell 0

Richmond Hill 6, Bradwell Institute 0

Troup County 8, Spencer 0

White County 10, West Hall 0

Boys Lacrosse

Allatoona 7, Harrison 6

Blessed Trinity 10, Milton 9

King’s Ridge 22, Oconee County 5

Northview 8, Fellowship Christian 7

Richmond Hill 16, South Effingham 1

St. Andrews 20, Northgate 0

Wesleyan 19, Chamblee 0

Girls Lacrosse

Cherokee 11, Etowah 7

East Paulding 12, Woodstock 6

Greenbrier 8, Evans 5

Holy Innocents’ 20, North Oconee 16

Jackson-Atlanta 14, Norcross 2

North Cobb 16, Wheeler 8

Richmond Hill 12, May River 5

Walker 18, Columbus 3

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.