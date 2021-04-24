Baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores from Friday

Baseball
Alexander 6, Rome 3
Bowdon 15, Drew Charter 3
Bowdon 16, Drew Charter 0
Brooks County 4, Turner County 0
Brookstone 8, Schley County 6
Burke County 15, Richmond Academy 3
Calvary Day 3, Tattnall County 2
Calvary Day 4, Tattnall County 0
Camden County 12, Lowndes 2
Camden County 2, Lowndes 1
Campbell 14, McEachern 0
Carrollton 5, Dalton 4
Cedartown 3, Heritage-Catoosa 0
Charlton County 13, Lanier County 5
Cherokee Bluff 7, Gilmer 0
Clinch County 7, Echols County 4
Collins Hill 3, Peachtree Ridge 1
Denmark 6, West Forsyth 0
Druid Hills 5, Stephenson 1
Duluth 15, Discovery 0
Effingham County 12, Brunswick 2
Evans 19, Alcovy 5
Fellowship Christian 12, Eagle’s Landing Christian 2
Flowery Branch 13, Chestatee 2
Franklin County 7, East Jackson 0
FSU 8, Thomas County Central 5
Gordon Lee 15, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Grady 12, Lithia Springs 2
Grovetown 19, Lakeside-Evans 4
Hampton 15, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Harlem 2, Morgan County 1
Hawkinsville 7, Wheeler County 1
Heritage School-Newnan 6, Locust Grove 1
Heritage-Conyers 12, Rockdale County 0
Heritage-Conyers 15, Cedartown 0
Holy Innocents’ 9, Mt. Vernon 4
Houston County 14, Northside-Warner Robins 2
Houston County 17, Northside-Warner Robins 1
Howard 12, Rutland 3
Irwin County 5, Atkinson County 0
Irwin County 8, Atkinson County 1
Jasper County/Monticello 8, Washington County 5
Lamar County 14, Northeast-Macon 0
Landmark Christian 7, Heard County 3
Long County 12, Appling County 9
Lovett 5, Starr’s Mill 1
Marist 17, Miller Grove 0
Marist 20, Miller Grove 0
Mays 16, Hapeville Charter 1
McIntosh County Academy 8, Bryan County 3
Model 6, Dade County 1
Murray County 8, LaFayette 7
New Manchester 8, Fayette County 4
Norcross 6, Northview 4
Northside-Columbus 4, Callaway 1
Pataula Charter 4, Baconton Charter 3
Paulding County 9, South Paulding 2
Pelham 15, Randolph-Clay 0
Pelham 16, Randolph-Clay 1
Pepperell 12, Gordon Central 1
Pierce County 9, Brantley County 5
Rabun County 8, Walhalla 5
Ridgeland 5, Pickens 2
Ringgold 12, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2
Screven County 9, Jenkins County 2
Sonoraville 5, Coahulla Creek 1
South Effingham 1, Richmond Hill 0
South Forsyth 9, North Forsyth 2
Southwest Georgia Academy 13, Chattahoochee 8
Terrell County 17, Webster County 7
Tift County 5, Colquitt County 2
Toombs County 12, Swainsboro 4
Treutlen 5, Wilcox County 2
Tri-Cities 1, Forest Park 0
Tri-Cities 3, Armuchee 1
Union Grove 13, Eastside 0
Valdosta 3, Lee County 0
Valdosta 8, Lee County 0
Vidalia 10, Bacon County 0
Walker 8, Christian Heritage 2
Ware County 4, Coffee 3
Washington-Wilkes 9, Banks County 3
Wayne County 12, Warner Robins 2
Wayne County 15, Warner Robins 0
Wesleyan 11, Hebron Christian 1
West Laurens 4, Perry 0
Westside-Augusta 19, Laney 0
Wheeler County 12, Hawkinsville 0
White County 7, Union County 2
Wilcox County 14, Treutlen 1
Boys Soccer First Round scores
Academy For Classical Education 9, Morris Innovative 0
Allatoona 2, Chattahoochee 1
Armuchee 10, Crawford County 0
Athens Academy 2, Holy Innocents’ 1
Atkinson County 9, Bryan County 1
Atlanta International 10, Prince Avenue 0
Bacon County 5, Dodge County 3
Bainbridge 5, Spalding 3
Benedictine 7, Troup County 0
Blessed Trinity 8, Chapel Hill 0
Brookstone 3, First Presbyterian 2
Brookwood 2, Camden County 1
Brunswick 3, Rockdale County 1
Campbell 4, North Paulding 1
Carrollton 4, Lanier 3
Cartersville 4, Villa Rica 0
Cass 3, Grady 2
Central Gwinnett 3, East Paulding 0
Cherokee Bluff 6, LaFayette 1
Chestatee 3, Fayette County 0
Clarke Central 4, Cross Keys 0
Claxton 7, Irwin County 1
Coahulla Creek 7, Gilmer 0
Collins Hill 4, Milton 3
Commerce 4, Chattahoochee County 3
Cook 7, Jefferson County 4
Dalton 7, Winder-Barrow 1
Decatur 6, Apalachee 0
Denmark 3, Duluth 2
East Jackson 4, Sandy Creek 1
Echols County 2, Metter 1
Elbert County at Temple, late
Fannin County at Pace Academy, late
Fellowship Christian 3, Darlington 2
Fitzgerald 3, Oglethorpe County 1
Flowery Branch 8, Luella 1
Forsyth Central 1, Dunwoody 0
Georgia Military 7, Mt. Zion, Carroll 0
Glynn Academy 6, Grovetown 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 10, Franklin County 0
Harrison 4, East Coweta 1
Heritage-Newnan 7, Mt. de Sales 3
Hillgrove 3, Pebblebrook 2
Jeff Davis 4, Jasper County/Monticello 0
Jefferson 10, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Johns Creek 6, Pope 0
Johnson-Gainesville 4, Northview 2
Lakeside-DeKalb 7, Houston County 0
Lakeside-Evans 32, Richmond Hill 2
Lambert 4, Berkmar 0
Landmark Christian 2, Calvary Day 0
Locust Grove 6, Wayne County 1
Loganville 1, St. Pius X 0
Long County 3, Harlem 1
Lovett 4, Coosa 0
Model 7, Elite Scholars Academy 0
Morgan County 10, Appling County 0
Mountain View 3, Cherokee 0
Mt. Paran Christian 4, Lakeview Academy 3
New Hampstead at Columbus, late
North Murray 1, West Hall 0
North Springs 6, Woodland-Cartersville 2
Northside-Warner Robins at North Atlanta, late
Northwest Whitfield 10, Mays 0
Oconee County 10, Cedar Grove 0
Paideia 4, Savannah Christian 0
Peach County 2, Southeast Bulloch 1
Peachtree Ridge 1, Alpharetta 0
Perry at Cairo, late
Pickens at Druid Hills, late
Pierce County 10, Thomson 0
Pinecrest Academy 4, Christian Heritage 1
Portal 5, Brooks County 1
Providence Christian 5, George Walton Academy 1
Putnam County 10, Worth County 0
Rabun County at Bremen, late
River Ridge at Lassiter, late
Riverside Military 6, Callaway 0
Roswell 3, North Gwinnett 2
Savannah Arts 12, Americus-Sumter 2
Savannah Country Day 7, Our Lady of Mercy 0
Social Circle 9, Macon County 0
South Effingham 5, Heritage-Conyers 0
South Forsyth 2, Discovery 1
South Gwinnett 6, Colquitt County 0
Southeast Whitfield 10, Arabia Mountain 0
Sprayberry at Riverwood, late
St. Anne Pacelli 7, Tattnall Square 0
Tattnall County at Richmond Academy, late
Therrell at Gordon Central, late
Thomas County Central 6, Baldwin 0
Thomasville 10, Johnson-Augusta 0
Tift County 3, Grayson 1
Toombs County 6, Washington County 0
Trinity Christian 1, Stratford Academy 0
Tucker 3, Lee County 0
Union County 10, Haralson County 1
Union Grove 1, Coffee 0
Valdosta 2, Morrow 1
Veterans 4, Ola 2
Vidalia at Lamar County, late
Walker 7, St. Francis 1
Walton 5, Newnan 0
Ware County 4, Woodland-Stockbridge 1
Wesleyan 5, Tallulah Falls 0
West Laurens 7, Dougherty 0
Westminster 8, Monroe Area 0
White County 6, Murray County 1
Whitefield Academy 10, Aquinas 0
Whitewater 2, Tri-Cities 0
Windsor Forest 2, Jackson 1
Woodward Academy 6, Northgate 1
Girls soccer first round scores
Academy For Classical Education 4, Trion 0
Alpharetta 4, Collins Hill 3
Armuchee at BYE, late
Athens Academy 2, Wesleyan 0
Atkinson County 3, McIntosh County Academy 1
Atlanta Classical Academy 10, Crawford County 0
Atlanta International 10, Tallulah Falls 0
Bainbridge 3, Spalding 0
Banks County 4, Callaway 2
Bleckley County 3, Jeff Davis 2
Blessed Trinity 10, North Springs 0
Bradwell Institute 2, Heritage-Conyers 1
Bremen 11, Elbert County 0
Brookstone 2, Deerfield-Windsor 0
Brookwood 10, Colquitt County 0
Buford 10, Rome 0
BYE at Columbus, late
BYE at Commerce, late
BYE at LaGrange, late
BYE at Treutlen, late
Calhoun 3, Jackson-Atlanta 2
Cambridge 4, Kennesaw Mountain 1
Camden County 3, South Gwinnett 0
Campbell 5, North Paulding 0
Carrollton 3, Dacula 2
Chamblee 2, Jackson County 1
Cherokee Bluff 6, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Dalton 2, Habersham Central 1
Decatur 2, Eastside 0
Drew Charter 3, Georgia Military 1
Dublin at BYE, late
Dunwoody 3, Forsyth Central 1
Eagle’s Landing 1, Veterans 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 3, Calvary Day 2
East Laurens 1, Washington County 0
Fannin County 10, Elite Scholars Academy 0
Fellowship Christian 6, Walker 1
First Presbyterian 10, Heritage School-Newnan 0
Flowery Branch 9, Fayette County 0
Glynn Academy 6, Evans 0
Grady 6, Cass 0
Grayson 3, Lowndes 2
Greater Atlanta Christian 10, Monroe Area 0
Grovetown 7, Effingham County 0
Harrison 10, Pebblebrook 0
Hebron Christian 11, George Walton Academy 1
Heritage-Catoosa 6, Arabia Mountain 0
Hillgrove 2, East Coweta 0
Holy Innocents’ 10, Loganville Christian 0
Houston County 10, Westlake 0
Irwin County 6, Claxton 2
Jackson 12, Windsor Forest 0
Jefferson 7, Hampton 0
Johns Creek 6, Allatoona 1
Johnson County at BYE, late
Jones County 2, Warner Robins 0
Lake Oconee Academy 1, Manchester 0
Lakeside-DeKalb 7, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Lakeview Academy 6, Mt. Paran Christian 2
Lamar County 4, Swainsboro 2
Lambert 10, Discovery 0
Lanier 2, Paulding County 1
Lassiter 3, Chattahoochee 0
Lee County 3, Tucker 2
Lovett 10, Coosa 0
Lumpkin County 10, Coahulla Creek 0
Madison County 4, Luella 2
Marist 10, Ridgeland 0
Mary Persons 3, Savannah Arts 0
McIntosh 10, Tri-Cities 0
Mill Creek 6, Etowah 0
Model 11, Therrell 0
Morgan County 6, Appling County 0
Mt. Pisgah Christian 10, Christian Heritage 0
New Hampstead 1, Troup County 0
Norcross 2, Denmark 1
North Atlanta 10, Valdosta 0
North Gwinnett 5, Milton 1
North Hall 2, Adairsville 0
North Oconee 10, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Northgate 10, Forest Park 0
Northview 1, Greenbrier 0
Northwest Whitfield 11, Mays 0
Oconee County 13, Redan 0
Oglethorpe County 2, Berrien 1
Ola 7, Ware County 1
Pace Academy 8, Gordon Central 0
Paideia 5, Aquinas 0
Parkview 10, Tift County 0
Perry 10, Westover 0
Pierce County 6, Thomson 1
Pike County 10, Liberty County 0
Pinecrest Academy 3, North Cobb Christian 0
Pope 2, Riverwood 1
Portal 2, Lanier County 1
Putnam County 1, Cook 0
Rabun County 6, Haralson County 0
Richmond Academy 4, Long County 3
Richmond Hill 6, Lakeside-Evans 0
Roswell 2, Peachtree Ridge 1
Rutland 6, Cairo 1
Screven County 10, Echols County 0
Shaw at Islands, late
Social Circle at BYE, late
Southeast Bulloch 2, Crisp County 1
Southeast Whitfield 2, Druid Hills 1
St. Pius X 6, Clarke Central 0
St. Vincents 6, Landmark Christian 0
Starr’s Mill 10, Creekside 0
Stephens County 9, Sandy Creek 0
Stratford Academy 7, St. Anne Pacelli 0
Tattnall County 3, Harlem 2
Thomas County Central 6, West Laurens 0
Thomasville 10, Johnson-Augusta 0
Toombs County 2, Dodge County 1
Towns County 3, Chattahoochee County 0
Trinity Christian 1, Mt. de Sales 0
Union County 3, Temple 1
Union Grove 7, Wayne County 0
Villa Rica 2, Cartersville 1
Walton 4, Newnan 0
West Forsyth 8, Archer 0
Westminster 10, East Jackson 0
Westside-Augusta at Fitzgerald, late
Wheeler County at BYE, late
White County 8, Ringgold 0
Whitefield Academy 6, Savannah Country Day 1
Woodward Academy 2, Whitewater 0
Boys Lacrosse
Blessed Trinity 12, Pope 7
Cambridge 12, Dunwoody 5
Christ School, NC 20, North Gwinnett 9
Dalton at Cherokee, late
Fellowship Christian 17, Mt. Vernon 3
Greenbrier 10, North Oconee 9
Harrison 17, Milton 13
Hillgrove 14, East Paulding 4
King’s Ridge 14, Mt. Pisgah Christian 5
Lakeside-Evans 12, Grayson 2
Lassiter 10, Buford 4
Mill Creek 15, Collins Hill 1
North Atlanta 12, Grady 3
North Cobb 13, Trinity Christian 7
Pinecrest Academy 13, Oconee County 12
Girls Lacrosse
Cambridge 17, Lassiter 13
Cherokee 12, Dalton 2
East Coweta 14, Newnan 4
Evans 15, South Gwinnett 4
Harrison 12, Allatoona 10
Johns Creek 16, Northview 10
North Atlanta 8, Grady 7
Walker 20, Campbell 1
West Forsyth 16, Centennial 5
