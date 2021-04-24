ajc logo
Baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores from Friday

High School Sports Blog | 45 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Baseball

Alexander 6, Rome 3

Bowdon 15, Drew Charter 3

Bowdon 16, Drew Charter 0

Brooks County 4, Turner County 0

Brookstone 8, Schley County 6

Burke County 15, Richmond Academy 3

Calvary Day 3, Tattnall County 2

Calvary Day 4, Tattnall County 0

Camden County 12, Lowndes 2

Camden County 2, Lowndes 1

Campbell 14, McEachern 0

Carrollton 5, Dalton 4

Cedartown 3, Heritage-Catoosa 0

Charlton County 13, Lanier County 5

Cherokee Bluff 7, Gilmer 0

Clinch County 7, Echols County 4

Collins Hill 3, Peachtree Ridge 1

Denmark 6, West Forsyth 0

Druid Hills 5, Stephenson 1

Duluth 15, Discovery 0

Effingham County 12, Brunswick 2

Evans 19, Alcovy 5

Fellowship Christian 12, Eagle’s Landing Christian 2

Flowery Branch 13, Chestatee 2

Franklin County 7, East Jackson 0

FSU 8, Thomas County Central 5

Gordon Lee 15, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Grady 12, Lithia Springs 2

Grovetown 19, Lakeside-Evans 4

Hampton 15, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Harlem 2, Morgan County 1

Hawkinsville 7, Wheeler County 1

Heritage School-Newnan 6, Locust Grove 1

Heritage-Conyers 12, Rockdale County 0

Heritage-Conyers 12, Rockdale County 0

Heritage-Conyers 15, Cedartown 0

Holy Innocents’ 9, Mt. Vernon 4

Houston County 14, Northside-Warner Robins 2

Houston County 17, Northside-Warner Robins 1

Howard 12, Rutland 3

Irwin County 5, Atkinson County 0

Irwin County 8, Atkinson County 1

Jasper County/Monticello 8, Washington County 5

Lamar County 14, Northeast-Macon 0

Landmark Christian 7, Heard County 3

Long County 12, Appling County 9

Lovett 5, Starr’s Mill 1

Marist 17, Miller Grove 0

Marist 20, Miller Grove 0

Mays 16, Hapeville Charter 1

McIntosh County Academy 8, Bryan County 3

Model 6, Dade County 1

Murray County 8, LaFayette 7

New Manchester 8, Fayette County 4

Norcross 6, Northview 4

Northside-Columbus 4, Callaway 1

Pataula Charter 4, Baconton Charter 3

Paulding County 9, South Paulding 2

Pelham 15, Randolph-Clay 0

Pelham 16, Randolph-Clay 1

Pepperell 12, Gordon Central 1

Pierce County 9, Brantley County 5

Rabun County 8, Walhalla 5

Ridgeland 5, Pickens 2

Ringgold 12, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2

Screven County 9, Jenkins County 2

Sonoraville 5, Coahulla Creek 1

South Effingham 1, Richmond Hill 0

South Forsyth 9, North Forsyth 2

Southwest Georgia Academy 13, Chattahoochee 8

Terrell County 17, Webster County 7

Tift County 5, Colquitt County 2

Toombs County 12, Swainsboro 4

Treutlen 5, Wilcox County 2

Tri-Cities 1, Forest Park 0

Tri-Cities 3, Armuchee 1

Union Grove 13, Eastside 0

Valdosta 3, Lee County 0

Valdosta 8, Lee County 0

Vidalia 10, Bacon County 0

Walker 8, Christian Heritage 2

Ware County 4, Coffee 3

Washington-Wilkes 9, Banks County 3

Wayne County 12, Warner Robins 2

Wayne County 15, Warner Robins 0

Wesleyan 11, Hebron Christian 1

West Laurens 4, Perry 0

Westside-Augusta 19, Laney 0

Wheeler County 12, Hawkinsville 0

White County 7, Union County 2

Wilcox County 14, Treutlen 1

Boys Soccer First Round scores

Academy For Classical Education 9, Morris Innovative 0

Allatoona 2, Chattahoochee 1

Armuchee 10, Crawford County 0

Athens Academy 2, Holy Innocents’ 1

Atkinson County 9, Bryan County 1

Atlanta International 10, Prince Avenue 0

Bacon County 5, Dodge County 3

Bainbridge 5, Spalding 3

Benedictine 7, Troup County 0

Blessed Trinity 8, Chapel Hill 0

Brookstone 3, First Presbyterian 2

Brookwood 2, Camden County 1

Brunswick 3, Rockdale County 1

Campbell 4, North Paulding 1

Carrollton 4, Lanier 3

Cartersville 4, Villa Rica 0

Cass 3, Grady 2

Central Gwinnett 3, East Paulding 0

Cherokee Bluff 6, LaFayette 1

Chestatee 3, Fayette County 0

Clarke Central 4, Cross Keys 0

Claxton 7, Irwin County 1

Coahulla Creek 7, Gilmer 0

Collins Hill 4, Milton 3

Commerce 4, Chattahoochee County 3

Cook 7, Jefferson County 4

Dalton 7, Winder-Barrow 1

Decatur 6, Apalachee 0

Denmark 3, Duluth 2

East Jackson 4, Sandy Creek 1

Echols County 2, Metter 1

Elbert County at Temple, late

Fannin County at Pace Academy, late

Fellowship Christian 3, Darlington 2

Fitzgerald 3, Oglethorpe County 1

Flowery Branch 8, Luella 1

Forsyth Central 1, Dunwoody 0

Georgia Military 7, Mt. Zion, Carroll 0

Glynn Academy 6, Grovetown 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 10, Franklin County 0

Harrison 4, East Coweta 1

Heritage-Newnan 7, Mt. de Sales 3

Hillgrove 3, Pebblebrook 2

Jeff Davis 4, Jasper County/Monticello 0

Jefferson 10, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Johns Creek 6, Pope 0

Johnson-Gainesville 4, Northview 2

Lakeside-DeKalb 7, Houston County 0

Lakeside-Evans 32, Richmond Hill 2

Lambert 4, Berkmar 0

Landmark Christian 2, Calvary Day 0

Locust Grove 6, Wayne County 1

Loganville 1, St. Pius X 0

Long County 3, Harlem 1

Lovett 4, Coosa 0

Model 7, Elite Scholars Academy 0

Morgan County 10, Appling County 0

Mountain View 3, Cherokee 0

Mt. Paran Christian 4, Lakeview Academy 3

New Hampstead at Columbus, late

North Murray 1, West Hall 0

North Springs 6, Woodland-Cartersville 2

Northside-Warner Robins at North Atlanta, late

Northwest Whitfield 10, Mays 0

Oconee County 10, Cedar Grove 0

Paideia 4, Savannah Christian 0

Peach County 2, Southeast Bulloch 1

Peachtree Ridge 1, Alpharetta 0

Perry at Cairo, late

Pickens at Druid Hills, late

Pierce County 10, Thomson 0

Pinecrest Academy 4, Christian Heritage 1

Portal 5, Brooks County 1

Providence Christian 5, George Walton Academy 1

Putnam County 10, Worth County 0

Rabun County at Bremen, late

River Ridge at Lassiter, late

Riverside Military 6, Callaway 0

Roswell 3, North Gwinnett 2

Savannah Arts 12, Americus-Sumter 2

Savannah Country Day 7, Our Lady of Mercy 0

Social Circle 9, Macon County 0

South Effingham 5, Heritage-Conyers 0

South Forsyth 2, Discovery 1

South Gwinnett 6, Colquitt County 0

Southeast Whitfield 10, Arabia Mountain 0

Sprayberry at Riverwood, late

St. Anne Pacelli 7, Tattnall Square 0

Tattnall County at Richmond Academy, late

Therrell at Gordon Central, late

Thomas County Central 6, Baldwin 0

Thomasville 10, Johnson-Augusta 0

Tift County 3, Grayson 1

Toombs County 6, Washington County 0

Trinity Christian 1, Stratford Academy 0

Tucker 3, Lee County 0

Union County 10, Haralson County 1

Union Grove 1, Coffee 0

Valdosta 2, Morrow 1

Veterans 4, Ola 2

Vidalia at Lamar County, late

Walker 7, St. Francis 1

Walton 5, Newnan 0

Ware County 4, Woodland-Stockbridge 1

Wesleyan 5, Tallulah Falls 0

West Laurens 7, Dougherty 0

Westminster 8, Monroe Area 0

White County 6, Murray County 1

Whitefield Academy 10, Aquinas 0

Whitewater 2, Tri-Cities 0

Windsor Forest 2, Jackson 1

Woodward Academy 6, Northgate 1

Girls soccer first round scores

Academy For Classical Education 4, Trion 0

Alpharetta 4, Collins Hill 3

Armuchee at BYE, late

Athens Academy 2, Wesleyan 0

Atkinson County 3, McIntosh County Academy 1

Atlanta Classical Academy 10, Crawford County 0

Atlanta International 10, Tallulah Falls 0

Bainbridge 3, Spalding 0

Banks County 4, Callaway 2

Bleckley County 3, Jeff Davis 2

Blessed Trinity 10, North Springs 0

Bradwell Institute 2, Heritage-Conyers 1

Bremen 11, Elbert County 0

Brookstone 2, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Brookwood 10, Colquitt County 0

Buford 10, Rome 0

BYE at Columbus, late

BYE at Commerce, late

BYE at LaGrange, late

BYE at Treutlen, late

Calhoun 3, Jackson-Atlanta 2

Cambridge 4, Kennesaw Mountain 1

Camden County 3, South Gwinnett 0

Campbell 5, North Paulding 0

Carrollton 3, Dacula 2

Chamblee 2, Jackson County 1

Cherokee Bluff 6, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Dalton 2, Habersham Central 1

Decatur 2, Eastside 0

Drew Charter 3, Georgia Military 1

Dublin at BYE, late

Dunwoody 3, Forsyth Central 1

Eagle’s Landing 1, Veterans 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 3, Calvary Day 2

East Laurens 1, Washington County 0

Fannin County 10, Elite Scholars Academy 0

Fellowship Christian 6, Walker 1

First Presbyterian 10, Heritage School-Newnan 0

Flowery Branch 9, Fayette County 0

Glynn Academy 6, Evans 0

Grady 6, Cass 0

Grayson 3, Lowndes 2

Greater Atlanta Christian 10, Monroe Area 0

Grovetown 7, Effingham County 0

Harrison 10, Pebblebrook 0

Hebron Christian 11, George Walton Academy 1

Heritage-Catoosa 6, Arabia Mountain 0

Hillgrove 2, East Coweta 0

Holy Innocents’ 10, Loganville Christian 0

Houston County 10, Westlake 0

Irwin County 6, Claxton 2

Jackson 12, Windsor Forest 0

Jefferson 7, Hampton 0

Johns Creek 6, Allatoona 1

Johnson County at BYE, late

Jones County 2, Warner Robins 0

Lake Oconee Academy 1, Manchester 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 7, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Lakeview Academy 6, Mt. Paran Christian 2

Lamar County 4, Swainsboro 2

Lambert 10, Discovery 0

Lanier 2, Paulding County 1

Lassiter 3, Chattahoochee 0

Lee County 3, Tucker 2

Lovett 10, Coosa 0

Lumpkin County 10, Coahulla Creek 0

Madison County 4, Luella 2

Marist 10, Ridgeland 0

Mary Persons 3, Savannah Arts 0

McIntosh 10, Tri-Cities 0

Mill Creek 6, Etowah 0

Model 11, Therrell 0

Morgan County 6, Appling County 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 10, Christian Heritage 0

New Hampstead 1, Troup County 0

Norcross 2, Denmark 1

North Atlanta 10, Valdosta 0

North Gwinnett 5, Milton 1

North Hall 2, Adairsville 0

North Oconee 10, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Northgate 10, Forest Park 0

Northview 1, Greenbrier 0

Northwest Whitfield 11, Mays 0

Oconee County 13, Redan 0

Oglethorpe County 2, Berrien 1

Ola 7, Ware County 1

Pace Academy 8, Gordon Central 0

Paideia 5, Aquinas 0

Parkview 10, Tift County 0

Perry 10, Westover 0

Pierce County 6, Thomson 1

Pike County 10, Liberty County 0

Pinecrest Academy 3, North Cobb Christian 0

Pope 2, Riverwood 1

Portal 2, Lanier County 1

Putnam County 1, Cook 0

Rabun County 6, Haralson County 0

Richmond Academy 4, Long County 3

Richmond Hill 6, Lakeside-Evans 0

Roswell 2, Peachtree Ridge 1

Rutland 6, Cairo 1

Screven County 10, Echols County 0

Shaw at Islands, late

Social Circle at BYE, late

Southeast Bulloch 2, Crisp County 1

Southeast Whitfield 2, Druid Hills 1

St. Pius X 6, Clarke Central 0

St. Vincents 6, Landmark Christian 0

Starr’s Mill 10, Creekside 0

Stephens County 9, Sandy Creek 0

Stratford Academy 7, St. Anne Pacelli 0

Tattnall County 3, Harlem 2

Thomas County Central 6, West Laurens 0

Thomasville 10, Johnson-Augusta 0

Toombs County 2, Dodge County 1

Towns County 3, Chattahoochee County 0

Trinity Christian 1, Mt. de Sales 0

Union County 3, Temple 1

Union Grove 7, Wayne County 0

Villa Rica 2, Cartersville 1

Walton 4, Newnan 0

West Forsyth 8, Archer 0

Westminster 10, East Jackson 0

Westside-Augusta at Fitzgerald, late

Wheeler County at BYE, late

White County 8, Ringgold 0

Whitefield Academy 6, Savannah Country Day 1

Woodward Academy 2, Whitewater 0

Boys Lacrosse

Blessed Trinity 12, Pope 7

Cambridge 12, Dunwoody 5

Christ School, NC 20, North Gwinnett 9

Dalton at Cherokee, late

Fellowship Christian 17, Mt. Vernon 3

Greenbrier 10, North Oconee 9

Harrison 17, Milton 13

Hillgrove 14, East Paulding 4

King’s Ridge 14, Mt. Pisgah Christian 5

Lakeside-Evans 12, Grayson 2

Lassiter 10, Buford 4

Mill Creek 15, Collins Hill 1

North Atlanta 12, Grady 3

North Cobb 13, Trinity Christian 7

Pinecrest Academy 13, Oconee County 12

Girls Lacrosse

Cambridge 17, Lassiter 13

Cherokee 12, Dalton 2

East Coweta 14, Newnan 4

Evans 15, South Gwinnett 4

Harrison 12, Allatoona 10

Johns Creek 16, Northview 10

North Atlanta 8, Grady 7

Walker 20, Campbell 1

West Forsyth 16, Centennial 5

Score Atlanta

