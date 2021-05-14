ajc logo
X

Baseball finals in 7A, 6A, 5A to be played at Truist Park

April 1, 2020 Atlanta: The stadium is eerily quiet except for Atlanta Braves field manager Tyler Lenz walking across the covered home plate while maintaining the quality of the field in the team���s newly renamed Truist Park on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Atlanta. The Braves were suppose to host their home opener this Friday, but the season���s start was postponed by Major League Baseball because of the coronavirus pandemic. A basic crew is keeping the quality of the field up to playing conditions while no one knows when, or even if, the 2020 season will start, or how long it might last. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
April 1, 2020 Atlanta: The stadium is eerily quiet except for Atlanta Braves field manager Tyler Lenz walking across the covered home plate while maintaining the quality of the field in the team���s newly renamed Truist Park on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Atlanta. The Braves were suppose to host their home opener this Friday, but the season���s start was postponed by Major League Baseball because of the coronavirus pandemic. A basic crew is keeping the quality of the field up to playing conditions while no one knows when, or even if, the 2020 season will start, or how long it might last. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

High School Sports Blog | 38 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb

The Class 7A, 6A and 5A baseball championship series will be played May 24-27 at Truist Park, the Braves and the GHSA announced Friday.

It will mark the second time that GHSA finals have been played on the Braves’ home field, but the first time that three classifications have staged championships there. In 2019, only the Class 7A series was played at Truist (then known as SunTrust Stadium), and it was won by Parkview. The 2020 finals were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current playoffs are in the semifinals in the GHSA’s eight classes. Those semifinal series are being played Saturday through Tuesday.

The semifinals winners in the three highest classifications will earn a chance to play on the Braves’ home field.

Finalists in classes 1, 3 and 4 will play May 20-24 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville while classes 2 and A Public go to Grayson Park in Savannah. Both are May 20-24 ahead of Truist Park finals.

In all classes, championship series will open with doubleheaders. If the teams split, a third game will be played, typically the next day.

Coolray Field, Lawrenceville

May 20: Class 4A (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 21: Class 4A (if game) Noon

May 21: Class 1A Private (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 22: Class 1A Private (if game) Noon

May 22: Class 3A (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 24: Class 3A (if game) TBD

Truist Park, Atlanta

May 24: Class TBD (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 25: Class TBD (if game) Noon

May 25: Class TBD (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 26: Class TBD (if game) Noon

May 26: Class TBD (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 27: Class TBD (if game) Noon

Grayson Park, Savannah

May 20 or 21: Class 1A Public (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 21 or 22: Class 1A Public (if game) Noon

May 22: 2A (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 24: 2A (if game) 7 p.m.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top