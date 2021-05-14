Baseball finals in 7A, 6A, 5A to be played at Truist Park

It will mark the second time that GHSA finals have been played on the Braves’ home field, but the first time that three classifications have staged championships there. In 2019, only the Class 7A series was played at Truist (then known as SunTrust Stadium), and it was won by Parkview. The 2020 finals were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current playoffs are in the semifinals in the GHSA’s eight classes. Those semifinal series are being played Saturday through Tuesday.