Baseball finals in 7A, 6A, 5A to be played at Truist Park

The Class 7A, 6A and 5A baseball championship series will be played May 24-27 at Truist Park, the Braves and the GHSA announced Friday.
It will mark the second time that GHSA finals have been played on the Braves’ home field, but the first time that three classifications have staged championships there. In 2019, only the Class 7A series was played at Truist (then known as SunTrust Stadium), and it was won by Parkview. The 2020 finals were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current playoffs are in the semifinals in the GHSA’s eight classes. Those semifinal series are being played Saturday through Tuesday.
The semifinals winners in the three highest classifications will earn a chance to play on the Braves’ home field.
Finalists in classes 1, 3 and 4 will play May 20-24 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville while classes 2 and A Public go to Grayson Park in Savannah. Both are May 20-24 ahead of Truist Park finals.
In all classes, championship series will open with doubleheaders. If the teams split, a third game will be played, typically the next day.
Coolray Field, Lawrenceville
May 20: Class 4A (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 21: Class 4A (if game) Noon
May 21: Class 1A Private (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 22: Class 1A Private (if game) Noon
May 22: Class 3A (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 24: Class 3A (if game) TBD
Truist Park, Atlanta
May 24: Class TBD (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 25: Class TBD (if game) Noon
May 25: Class TBD (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 26: Class TBD (if game) Noon
May 26: Class TBD (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 27: Class TBD (if game) Noon
Grayson Park, Savannah
May 20 or 21: Class 1A Public (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 21 or 22: Class 1A Public (if game) Noon
May 22: 2A (doubleheader) 5 p.m. May 24: 2A (if game) 7 p.m.
