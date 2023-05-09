Baseball blog: Parkview, Houston County, Loganville advance

Parkview will be at home in the semis against Mill Creek. North Paulding plays at Lowndes in the other semifinal. Only Lowndes, with a title in 1981, has won a state title outside of Parkview, a nine-time former champion.

Houston County, the No. 1 team in 6A, beat No. 2 Blessed Trinity 3-5, 4-2, 6-1 in the marquee matchup of the quarterfinals. Both were ranked in the top three in all classifications by MaxPreps. Carson Small allowed just three hits over six innings in the clinching victory.

Houston County is home beginning Saturday against unranked Etowah. No. 9 River Ridge plays at No. 3 Pope, the defending champion.

In Class 4A, defending champion and No. 1-ranked North Oconee is averaging 12 runs per game in six playoff games, all victories, and plays at home next against No. 6 Starr’s Mill. Unranked Lovett plays at No. 4 LaGrange in the other semifinal.

Class 3A No. 1 Harlem, seeking its eighth state title but first since 1987, has swept all three of its series and will play at unranked Pike County, the defending champion, starting Saturday. No. 2 Savanah Christian travels to No. 6 Ringgold.

In Class 2A, No. 3 Mount Paran Christian plays at No. 1 Fellowship Christian while No. 6 Appling County plays at No. 2 North Cobb Christian. Mount Paran has allowed only four runs while going through the playoffs 6-0.

The Class A playoffs, a round behind, play their quarterfinals Wednesday and Thursday. No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian in Division I and Charlton County in Division II remain alive.

Draws and game times can be found on GHSA’s website.