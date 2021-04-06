Baseball blog: Lesko, Buford bullpen keeps Wolves at the top

The Buford Wolves have earned the spotlight this season and are set to close out the regular season with just six games left against some of the top teams in the state (Brookwood, Winder-Barrow and Grayson). Buford is currently 23-0 and has already racked up a 187-17 advantage in runs scored. During this incredible start to the season, junior pitcher Dylan Lesko has been making news and solidifying his status as one nation’s most talented prospects. Lesko was off to a blazing start last season before it was abruptly ended—making headlines with his 12-strikeout, no-hitter performance against North Broward Prep (FL). This hype has carried over into his junior season—where he continues to grow into a household name.
Lesko committed to Vanderbilt during this offseason and has been phenomenal this year—showcasing his elite velocity and repertoire of pitches. It was this past week when Lesko’s fastball was clocked at 97 mph and he has earned consideration as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2022 by various outlets.
Lesko tallied 12 strikeouts in the Wolves’ sweep over Lanier and also fueled Buford to a 7-2 victory over Marist last month with 10 strikeouts while going 3-3 at the plate with a home run. Lesko earned Gwinnett Player of the Week back on March 23 and was 7-11 with 6 RBI and a home run at the plate to go with his 10 strikeouts in 5 innings pitched during that stretch. He also was named MVP pitcher at the 2021 Perfect Game High School Showdown on March 6 after Buford defeated Hartselle (AL) and Providence School (FL) during the tournament.
The 6-foot-3 Lesko has been on the radar long before this current season. For example, he was named to the 2019 MaxPreps All-American underclassmen team and earned his third-straight Perfect Game USA Pitcher of the Year Award this past February as a member of East Cobb Baseball.
But what has made Lesko such a promising prospect, and the top arm in the Class of 2022, is his documented improvement over the past couple seasons when it comes to his three most devastating pitches. Whether it is his mid-90 mph fastball that continues to creep towards triple digit speeds, or his change-up and upper-70′s, low-80′s slider, Lesko’s elite abilities have continued to maintain a straightforward trajectory of improvement that has made him one of the most visited sought after draft prospects in the country.
Lesko is the biggest name in the Buford bullpen and is more than worth the price of admission, but the Wolves have tremendous talent surrounding him that will keep him fresh for the Wolves run at this year’s Class 6A state crowns and a possible shot at capturing a National title. In Buford’s 3-0 win over Nationally-ranked Parkview back in February, Lesko, Jackson Gaspard and Riley Stanford each combined to throw a no hitter. The level of talent in the state of Georgia this year has reached new heights and the amount of teams in Class 6A alone that have cracked National polls has never been higher. Be sure to watch Lesko and Buford close out the regular season in the coming weeks as they strive to make more history.
BUFORD’S 2021 SCHEDULE
2/17 PARKVIEW W 3-0
2/20 LAMBERT W 7-2
2/20 @ MILL CREEK W 2-0
2/25 SHILOH W 10-0
2/25 SHILOH W 9-0
3/1 @ SHILOH W 13-0
3/4 @ THOMPSON (AL) W 4-2
3/4 HARTSELLE (AL) W 2-0
3/5 PROVIDENCE (FL) W 12-2
3/6 SPANISH FORT (AL) W 7-6
3/8 @ LANIER W 7-0
3/10 LANIER W 8-0
3/11 @ LANIER W 8-1
3/15 HABERSHAM CENT. W 15-0
3/18 HABERSHAM CENT. W 10-1
3/18 @ HABERSHAM CENT. W 13-0
3/20 MARIST W 7-2
3/22 DACULA W 7-1
3/24 @DACULA W 12-0
3/26 DACULA W 3-0
3/29 @CENTRAL GWINNETT W 9-0
4/1 CENTRAL GWINNETT W 9-0
4/1 CENTRAL GWINNETT W 10-0
4/8 BROOKWOOD
4/8 BROOKWOOD
4/12 @ WINDER-BARROW
4/14 WINDER-BARROW
4/16 @ WINDER-BARROW
4/22 GRAYSON
About the Author