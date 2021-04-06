Baseball blog: Lesko, Buford bullpen keeps Wolves at the top

Lesko committed to Vanderbilt during this offseason and has been phenomenal this year—showcasing his elite velocity and repertoire of pitches. It was this past week when Lesko’s fastball was clocked at 97 mph and he has earned consideration as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2022 by various outlets.

Lesko tallied 12 strikeouts in the Wolves’ sweep over Lanier and also fueled Buford to a 7-2 victory over Marist last month with 10 strikeouts while going 3-3 at the plate with a home run. Lesko earned Gwinnett Player of the Week back on March 23 and was 7-11 with 6 RBI and a home run at the plate to go with his 10 strikeouts in 5 innings pitched during that stretch. He also was named MVP pitcher at the 2021 Perfect Game High School Showdown on March 6 after Buford defeated Hartselle (AL) and Providence School (FL) during the tournament.