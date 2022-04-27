Aquinas football coach, wife reportedly leave hospital

Aquinas football coach James Leonard and his wife are home from the hospital after being treated in intensive care since Saturday with injuries suffered in a car accident, according to Augusta’s WRDW-TV.
Leonard and wife Katie suffered rib fractures and liver and spleen injuries after the Saturday night wreck in Augusta that killed the driver of a second car who had run a red light and was being pursued by police.
The Leonards’ preschool son, Hudson, was a passenger in the Leonards’ car but reportedly suffered only minor injuries and was not hospitalized.
Leonard has been the Augusta private school’s football coach since 2013, when he led the Fighting Irish to their first state title. He is an Aquinas alumnus.
