All-region teams: Jefferson’s Brown named 8-5A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 8-5A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year:
RB/LB Sammy Brown, Jefferson
Offensive player of the year:
RB Kenai Grier, Eastside
Defensive player of the year:
DL Jalen Stone, Clarke Central
Two-way player of the year:
LB/HB Jason Eligwe, Loganville
Coach of the year:
Travis Noland, Jefferson
First-team offense
QB - Lucian Anderson, Clarke Central
QB - Max Aldridge, Jefferson
RB - Soloman Leslie, Loganville
RB - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow
WR - Elijah DeWitt, Jefferson
WR - Seth Larson, Flowery Branch
WR - Jay Cofer, Clarke Central
WR - Saabir Berrian, Eastside
WR - Davis Roesler, Loganville
TE - Connor O’Neil, Loganville
OL - Bryson Hill, Jefferson
OL - Brian Senter, Jefferson
OL - Hayden Dial, Jefferson
OL - Jordan Monroe, Clarke Central
OL - Jake Taylor, Loganville
OL - Dylan Robbins, Loganville
OL - Shaun Shockley, Flowery Branch
OL - Samuel Herr, Winder-Barrow
ATH - Tyler Young, Heritage
Second-team defense
DL - Jacorey Jackson, Eastside
DL - Oscar Escobedo, Jefferson
DL - Dailen Howard, Clarke Central
DL - Jacob King, Winder-Barrow
DL - Emorrie Foskey, Winder-Barrow
DL - Isaiah Copeland, Jefferson
DL - Yolando Barrett, Flowery Branch
LB - Kendrick Curry, Clarke Central
LB - Ryan Ford, Winder-Barrow
LB - Aidan Thompson, Winder-Barrow
LB - Jean Claude Joseph III, Eastside
LB - D’Von Duplessis, Eastside
LB - Sidney Smith, Heritage
DB - Nico Dowdell, Loganville
DB - Bowman Horn, Jefferson
DB - Aeron Gresham, Eastside
DB - E’sean Arnold, Eastside
DB - Bartez Gillespie, Clarke Central
DB - Charles Barkley-Smith, Loganville
RET - Zay Minish, Jefferson
Special teams
P/PK - Chase Johnson, Jefferson
P/PK - Owen Botts, Jefferson
LS - Josh Ruder, Loganville
Second-team offense
QB - Johnny Crowe, Loganville
QB - Conyer Smith, Winder-Barrow
RB - D.J. Henderson, Eastside
RB - Myles Ivey, Flowery Branch
RB - Malik Dryden, Flowery Branch
WR - Jeremiah Ware, Flowery Branch
WR - Jack Eubanks, Jefferson
WR - Ahmed Souare, Loganville
WR - Robert Hill, Winder-Barrow
OL - Marcus Metcalf, Eastside
OL - Jacob Kaster, Winder-Barrow
OL - Nick Paul, Clarke Central
OL - Mason Woods, Winder-Barrow
OL - J.P. Hicks, Loganville
OL - Dylan Setzer, Flowery Branch
OL - Carter Hayes, Loganville
TE - Tyrone Allen, Winder-Barrow
TE - Jamarrion Davis, Clarke Central
Second-team defense
DL - Guy Carson, Jefferson
DL - Demari Kelly, Clarke Central
DL - Mohammed Souare, Loganville
LB - Bailey Benson, Eastside
LB - Brooks House, Winder-Barrow
DL - Christian Mendoza, Flowery Branch
DL - Ben Brookshire, Flowery Branch
LB - Skylar Zimmerman, Jefferson
LB - Kelvin Blackshear II, Heritage
LB - Cam Haynes, Flowery Branch
LB - Frankie Perez, Flowery Branch
LB - Tank Harris, Winder-Barrow
LB - Alexander Leahy, Clarke Central
LB - Brandon Pruitt, Heritage
DB - Jaden Rias, Heritage
DB - Jayden Barr, Eastside
DB - Elijah Davis, Eastside
DB - Mason Lawson, Loganville
DB - Jordan Edwards, Eastside
DB - Jordan Elder, Flowery Branch
Special teams
ST - Cole Harper, Winder-Barrow
ST - Cooper Evans, Clarke Central
