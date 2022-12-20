ajc logo
All-region teams: Jefferson’s Brown named 8-5A player of the year

High School Sports Blog
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 8-5A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year:

RB/LB Sammy Brown, Jefferson

Offensive player of the year:

RB Kenai Grier, Eastside

Defensive player of the year:

DL Jalen Stone, Clarke Central

Two-way player of the year:

LB/HB Jason Eligwe, Loganville

Coach of the year:

Travis Noland, Jefferson

First-team offense

QB - Lucian Anderson, Clarke Central

QB - Max Aldridge, Jefferson

RB - Soloman Leslie, Loganville

RB - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow

WR - Elijah DeWitt, Jefferson

WR - Seth Larson, Flowery Branch

WR - Jay Cofer, Clarke Central

WR - Saabir Berrian, Eastside

WR - Davis Roesler, Loganville

TE - Connor O’Neil, Loganville

OL - Bryson Hill, Jefferson

OL - Brian Senter, Jefferson

OL - Hayden Dial, Jefferson

OL - Jordan Monroe, Clarke Central

OL - Jake Taylor, Loganville

OL - Dylan Robbins, Loganville

OL - Shaun Shockley, Flowery Branch

OL - Samuel Herr, Winder-Barrow

ATH - Tyler Young, Heritage

Second-team defense

DL - Jacorey Jackson, Eastside

DL - Oscar Escobedo, Jefferson

DL - Dailen Howard, Clarke Central

DL - Jacob King, Winder-Barrow

DL - Emorrie Foskey, Winder-Barrow

DL - Isaiah Copeland, Jefferson

DL - Yolando Barrett, Flowery Branch

LB - Kendrick Curry, Clarke Central

LB - Ryan Ford, Winder-Barrow

LB - Aidan Thompson, Winder-Barrow

LB - Jean Claude Joseph III, Eastside

LB - D’Von Duplessis, Eastside

LB - Sidney Smith, Heritage

DB - Nico Dowdell, Loganville

DB - Bowman Horn, Jefferson

DB - Aeron Gresham, Eastside

DB - E’sean Arnold, Eastside

DB - Bartez Gillespie, Clarke Central

DB - Charles Barkley-Smith, Loganville

RET - Zay Minish, Jefferson

Special teams

P/PK - Chase Johnson, Jefferson

P/PK - Owen Botts, Jefferson

LS - Josh Ruder, Loganville

Second-team offense

QB - Johnny Crowe, Loganville

QB - Conyer Smith, Winder-Barrow

RB - D.J. Henderson, Eastside

RB - Myles Ivey, Flowery Branch

RB - Malik Dryden, Flowery Branch

WR - Jeremiah Ware, Flowery Branch

WR - Jack Eubanks, Jefferson

WR - Ahmed Souare, Loganville

WR - Robert Hill, Winder-Barrow

OL - Marcus Metcalf, Eastside

OL - Jacob Kaster, Winder-Barrow

OL - Nick Paul, Clarke Central

OL - Mason Woods, Winder-Barrow

OL - J.P. Hicks, Loganville

OL - Dylan Setzer, Flowery Branch

OL - Carter Hayes, Loganville

TE - Tyrone Allen, Winder-Barrow

TE - Jamarrion Davis, Clarke Central

Second-team defense

DL - Guy Carson, Jefferson

DL - Demari Kelly, Clarke Central

DL - Mohammed Souare, Loganville

LB - Bailey Benson, Eastside

LB - Brooks House, Winder-Barrow

DL - Christian Mendoza, Flowery Branch

DL - Ben Brookshire, Flowery Branch

LB - Skylar Zimmerman, Jefferson

LB - Kelvin Blackshear II, Heritage

LB - Cam Haynes, Flowery Branch

LB - Frankie Perez, Flowery Branch

LB - Tank Harris, Winder-Barrow

LB - Alexander Leahy, Clarke Central

LB - Brandon Pruitt, Heritage

DB - Jaden Rias, Heritage

DB - Jayden Barr, Eastside

DB - Elijah Davis, Eastside

DB - Mason Lawson, Loganville

DB - Jordan Edwards, Eastside

DB - Jordan Elder, Flowery Branch

Special teams

ST - Cole Harper, Winder-Barrow

ST - Cooper Evans, Clarke Central

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.





Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

