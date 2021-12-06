All-region teams: Green, Glover lead honorees in 1-A Private

Iron man player of the year: RB/LB Kobe Butts, Mount de Sales, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: PK Waylon Marbury, Deerfield-Windsor, So

Special teams player of the year: Brayden Smith, Tattnall Square, Jr.

Coach of the year: Greg Moore, First Presbyterian

First team

QB - Brady Sanders, Strong Rock, Sr.

QB - Jakhari Williams, First Presbyterian, So.

QB - Lawson Cole, Stratford Academy, Sr.

QB - Thomas Ray, Deerfield-Windsor, Jr.

QB/DB - Clay Rowland, Tattnall Square, Sr.

RB - Fernando Washington, Mount de Sales, Jr.

RB - Nate Slappey, Stratford Academy, Sr.

RB/DB - Shaun Wilmore, Stratford Academy, Jr.

RB/DB - Demario Wilmore, Tattnall Square, Jr.

WR - Charlie Guinade, Strong Rock, Jr.

WR - Cole Wilkerson, Strong Rock, Jr.

WR - Jackson Moore, First Presbyterian, Sr.

WR- Boles Middleton, Deerfield-Windsor, So.

WR/DB - Garrett Lang, Stratford Academy, Sr.

OL - Brigg White, Stratford Academy, Sr.

OL - Camden Smith, First Presbyterian, Sr.

OL - Elijah Freeman, Mount de Sales, Sr.

OL - Jermaine Robinson, Mount de Sales, Jr.

OL - Kjell Stevenson, Stratford Academy, Jr.

OL - Thomas Barfield, First Presbyterian, Sr.

OL - Trey Butts, Mount de Sales, Sr.

OL - Web Davidson, Tattnall Square, So.

OL/DL - Eli Miscall, Stratford Academy, Jr.

OL/LB - Micah Henley, First Presbyterian, Sr.

OL/LB - Charlie Morris, Tattnall Square, Sr.

OLB - Carter Deriso, Deerfield-Windsor, Sr.

DE - Blake Cohen, First Presbyterian, Sr.

DL - D’Aren Igho-Osagie, First Presbyterian, Jr.

DL - Zavion Hardy, Tattnall Square, Jr.

DL/RB - Cameron Person, Tattnall Square, Jr.

LB - Bryce Garvin, Mount de Sales, Sr.

LB - West Kovacs, Stratford Academy, Jr.

LB - William West, First Presbyterian, Jr.

LB - Brett Brantley, Tattnall Square, Sr.

LB - Ethan Jones, Deerfield-Windsor, Jr.

LB - Evan Daniell, Tattnall Square, Sr.

LB - JA Rigsby, Deerfield-Windsor, So.

DB - Jordan Green, Mount de Sales, Jr.

DB/WR/KR - Jaylun Goodrum, First Presbyterian, Jr.

ATH - Akhori Jones, Mount de Sales, Sr,

ATH - Drew Senn, Mount de Sales, Sr.

P - Park Davis, First Presbyterian, Sr.

