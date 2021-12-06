All-region teams: Green, Glover lead honorees in 1-A Private

Here is the all-region team for 1-A Private, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Region 1-A Private
Offensive player of the year: RB Griffin Green, First Presbyterian, Jr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Keondre Glover, Stratford Academy, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Coleman Cauley, First Presbyterian, Sr.
Iron man player of the year: RB/LB Kobe Butts, Mount de Sales, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: PK Waylon Marbury, Deerfield-Windsor, So
Special teams player of the year: Brayden Smith, Tattnall Square, Jr.
Coach of the year: Greg Moore, First Presbyterian
First team
QB - Brady Sanders, Strong Rock, Sr.
QB - Jakhari Williams, First Presbyterian, So.
QB - Lawson Cole, Stratford Academy, Sr.
QB - Thomas Ray, Deerfield-Windsor, Jr.
QB/DB - Clay Rowland, Tattnall Square, Sr.
RB - Fernando Washington, Mount de Sales, Jr.
RB - Nate Slappey, Stratford Academy, Sr.
RB/DB - Shaun Wilmore, Stratford Academy, Jr.
RB/DB - Demario Wilmore, Tattnall Square, Jr.
WR - Charlie Guinade, Strong Rock, Jr.
WR - Cole Wilkerson, Strong Rock, Jr.
WR - Jackson Moore, First Presbyterian, Sr.
WR- Boles Middleton, Deerfield-Windsor, So.
WR/DB - Garrett Lang, Stratford Academy, Sr.
OL - Brigg White, Stratford Academy, Sr.
OL - Camden Smith, First Presbyterian, Sr.
OL - Elijah Freeman, Mount de Sales, Sr.
OL - Jermaine Robinson, Mount de Sales, Jr.
OL - Kjell Stevenson, Stratford Academy, Jr.
OL - Thomas Barfield, First Presbyterian, Sr.
OL - Trey Butts, Mount de Sales, Sr.
OL - Web Davidson, Tattnall Square, So.
OL/DL - Eli Miscall, Stratford Academy, Jr.
OL/LB - Micah Henley, First Presbyterian, Sr.
OL/LB - Charlie Morris, Tattnall Square, Sr.
OLB - Carter Deriso, Deerfield-Windsor, Sr.
DE - Blake Cohen, First Presbyterian, Sr.
DL - D’Aren Igho-Osagie, First Presbyterian, Jr.
DL - Zavion Hardy, Tattnall Square, Jr.
DL/RB - Cameron Person, Tattnall Square, Jr.
LB - Bryce Garvin, Mount de Sales, Sr.
LB - West Kovacs, Stratford Academy, Jr.
LB - William West, First Presbyterian, Jr.
LB - Brett Brantley, Tattnall Square, Sr.
LB - Ethan Jones, Deerfield-Windsor, Jr.
LB - Evan Daniell, Tattnall Square, Sr.
LB - JA Rigsby, Deerfield-Windsor, So.
DB - Jordan Green, Mount de Sales, Jr.
DB/WR/KR - Jaylun Goodrum, First Presbyterian, Jr.
ATH - Akhori Jones, Mount de Sales, Sr,
ATH - Drew Senn, Mount de Sales, Sr.
P - Park Davis, First Presbyterian, Sr.
