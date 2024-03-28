BreakingNews
HAPPENING TODAY | Georgia lawmakers to consider dozens of issues in frenetic finale to session
High School Sports Blog

AJC high school basketball boys all-state teams

Micah Smith of Sandy Creek (11) has been named the All-Metro Southside boys player of the year for the 2023-24 season.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

17 minutes ago

BOYS ALL-STATE TEAMS

All-classification player of the year: Ace Bailey, McEachern

CLASS 7A

Player of the year: Ace Bailey, McEachern

Coach of the year: Geoffrey Pierce, Grayson

First team

F Ace Bailey, McEachern, 6-10, Sr.

G Josh Dixon, Milton, 6-0, Jr.

G Gicarri Harris, Grayson, 6-4, Sr.

F Josh Hill, Wheeler, 6-11, Sr.

F Jacob Wilkins, Grayson, 6-9, Jr.

Second team

G Luke Flynn, Walton, 6-1, Sr.

G/F Jabez Jenkins, Newton, 6-5, Sr.

G Caleb Jones-Dicks, North Gwinnett, 6-1, Sr.

F Amir Taylor, Grayson, 6-8, Jr.

G Connor Teasley, Peachtree Ridge, 6-2, Jr.

Honorable mention

Anthony Alston, Grayson; Anthony Gause, Milton; Kahmare Holmes, Archer; Chase James-Robinson, Buford; Ricky McKenzie, Wheeler; Will Moore, West Forsyth; Jaye Nash, McEachern; Nnadozie Onyirimba, McEachern; Mekhi Ragland, Berkmar; Lawrence Sanford, Cherokee; Caleb Thomas, Pebblebrook; O’Brien Watkins, Carrollton; Elyiss Williams, Camden County

CLASS 6A

Player of the year: Karris Bilal, Riverwood

Coach of the year: Buck Jenkins, Riverwood

First team

G Karris Bilal, Riverwood, 6-3, Sr.

W/F Tylis Jordan, Shiloh, 6-9, Jr.

W J.R. Leonard, Riverwood, 6-4, Jr.

F Braedan Lue, Alexander, 6-8, Sr.

W/F Josiah Parker, Lee County, 6-7, Jr.

Second team

G Zach Bleshoy, Pope, 6-4, Jr.

G Jullien Cole, Shiloh, 6-4, Sr.

W Deke Cooper, Woodward Academy, 6-6, Jr.

G Gregory Dunson, Alexander, 6-1, So.

G Montez Redding, Jonesboro, 6-2, Sr.

Honorable mention

Dimitri Angelakos, Etowah; Corey Fisher, Glynn Academy; Miles George, Sprayberry; Zay Howard, Grovetown; Andrew LaVigne, South Paulding; Jamier Nowell, Woodstock; Brandon Peters, Woodward Academy; Cortez Redding, Jonesboro; Harris Reynolds, St. Pius; Brentis Shaeffer Jr., Hughes; Kyhir Torrence, Lassiter

CLASS 5A

Player of the year: C.J. Brown, Kell

Coach of the year: Jermaine Sellers, Kell

First team

G C.J. Brown, Kell, 6-3, Sr.

W Joah Chappelle, Dutchtown, 6-8, Sr.

G/F Josiah Lawson, Tucker, 6-7, Sr.

G Derron “Deuce” Lindsey, Mays, 6-0, Sr.

C Ramon Soyoye, Chapel Hill, 6-10, Sr.

Second team

F Cam Dover, Jackson-Atlanta, 6-7, Jr.

G Marcus Gillespie, Clarke Central, 6-4, Jr.

G Tre Keith, Tri-Cities, 6-3, Fr.

F Cannon Richards, Kell, 6-7, Sr.

G Chase Tyler, Hiram, 6-5, Sr.

Honorable mention

Luke Brooks, Decatur; Jaylen Colon, Kell; Landon Dolhancyk, McIntosh; Tahshaun Frasier, Bradwell Institute; Cam James, Chattahoochee; Clark Mastin, Eagle’s Landing; Chris Morris, Eagle’s Landing; Cam Perkins, Warner Robins; Richard Rojas, Greater Atlanta Christian; Jamir Russell, Dutchtown; Jerrin Samuel, Winder-Barrow

CLASS 4A

Player of the year: Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’

Coach of the year: Rick Rasmussen, North Oconee

First team

G Byrd Carter, North Oconee, 6-1, Sr.

G Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy, 5-11, Jr.

G Caleb Jones, Benedictine, 6-3, Jr.

G Tre Lawrence, Baldwin, 6-0, Sr.

F Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, Jr.

Second team

G Toland “J.T.” Daughtry III, New Hampstead, 5-10, Sr.

G Keenan Gray, McDonough, 6-3, Sr.

G Devin Hutcherson, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, So.

G Mason Lewis, Woodland-Stockbridge, 6-4, Sr.

G Justin Payne, North Oconee, 5-10, Sr.

Honorable mention

Khaven Cochran, Central-Carrollton; Kyle Greene, Pace Academy; Christian McAllister, Fayette County; Marcus Smith, Walnut Grove; Keshen Spence, Cairo; Jordyn Storey, Sonoraville; Carter Watkins, Seckinger; Colton Wilbanks, Chestatee; Justin Wise, North Oconee; Mason Smith, Madison County; Nigel Thomas, McDonough

CLASS 3A

Player of the year: Micah Smith, Sandy Creek

Coach of the year: Jon-Michael Nickerson, Sandy Creek

First team

F Micah Smith, Sandy Creek, 6-8, Sr.

G Amari Brown, Sandy Creek, 6-3, Sr.

F Manny Green, Cedar Grove, 6-6, So.

C Jackson McVey, Gilmer, 7-0, Jr.

C/F Blake Wilson, Hebron Christian, 6-5, Sr.

Second team

G Justin Burns, Monroe, 6-5, Sr.

G Tony Montgomery, Carver-Columbus, 6-2, Jr.

G Josh Quarterman, Johnson-Savannah, 6-3, Sr.

G KaLeke Singletary-Jinks, Dougherty, 6-1, Jr.

G Noah Treadwell, Douglass, 6-4, Sr.

Honorable mention

Elijah Brown, Liberty County; Jai’on Burns, Dougherty; P.J. Green, Sandy Creek; Justin Mims, Richmond Academy; Vonte Newell, Monroe Area; Jaden Priester, Cross Creek; Jacobi Robinson, Sandy Creek; Avery Strickland, Hart County; Chase Ward, Coahulla Creek; Jared White, Sandy Creek; Carmelo Williams, Upson-Lee

CLASS 2A

Player of the year: Demarco Middleton, Westside-Augusta

Coach of the year: Jared Goodwin, Toombs County

First team

G Trevian Callaway, Columbia, 6-1, Sr.

F Dominic Eason, Toombs County, 6-5, Sr.

G DeMarco Middleton, Westside-Augusta, 6-2, Sr.

G Samuel Thacker, Providence Christian, 5-11, Sr.

W/F DaQuan Young, Thomson, 6-4, Sr.

Second team

G Roosevelt Brown, Butler, 6-3, Sr.

C Moustapha Diop, Walker, So.

C Justen Goudelock, Athens Academy, 6-4, Sr.

G LaVonta Ivery, Westside-Augusta, 6-1, Sr.

G Kymel Williams, Athens Academy, 6-2, Sr.

Honorable mention

Chase Allen, Model; Gabe Bolden, North Cobb Christian; Treylin Davis, Rockmart; Gary Gaither, Spencer; Josh Harris, Landmark Christian; Houston Henry, Union County; Jahkiaus Jones, Thomson; Jaedon McClendon, Dodge County; Cori Mincey, Vidalia; Jesus Quintero, Toombs County; Ashton Williams, Worth County

CLASS A DIVISION I

Player of the year: Kiwane “K.J.” Garris, Mount Vernon

Coach of the year: Tarrik Mabon, Mount Vernon

First team

G D’Marion Floyd, Darlington, 6-4, Sr.

G Kiwane “K.J.” Garris, Mount Vernon, 6-4, Jr.

G Cesare “C.J.” Harper, Paideia, 6-2, So.

G Maki Joyner, Savannah, 6-4, Jr.

F Xavier Shegog, Mount Vernon, 6-6, Sr.

Second team

G/F Caleb Farrow, Bleckley County, 6-2, Sr.

W Sha’Yah Goba, Mount Vernon, 6-5, Sr.

G Greg Howard, St. Francis, 6-1, Jr.

G Zach Rodene, Mount Bethel Christian, 6-3, Jr.

G RaShund Washington, East Laurens, 6-5, Jr.

Honorable mention

Andre Calhoun, Pelham; Jaydon Cole, King’s Ridge Christian; Josh Cornett, Trion; Jermaine Edwards, Savannah; Reynolds Escher, St. Francis; Hampton Ford, Athens Christian; Will Kuimjian, Mount Bethel Christian; Jonathon Pickering, Woodville-Tompkins; Javaun Pittard, Oglethorpe County; Dennis “Trey” Scott III, Mount Vernon; Jackson Williams, Mount Pisgah Christian

CLASS A DIVISION II

Player of the year: Jax Abernathy, Christian Heritage

Coach of the year: Rory Griffin, Greenforest Christian

First team

G Jax Abernathy, Christian Heritage, 6-4, Sr.

G Elijah Lewis, Greenforest Christian, 6-0, Sr.

G Michael Robinson, Greenforest Christian, 5-9, Sr.

G Jay Suber Jr., Calhoun County, 6-3, Sr.

G Joseph Thomas, Portal, 6-3, Sr.

Second team

G/F Jeremy Bell, Clinch County, 6-1, Sr.

G Elijah Coleman, Portal, 5-11, Sr.

G Miller McGowan, Atlanta Classical, 6-2, Jr

G Landen Quimbley, Mitchell County, 5-10, Sr.

G Frankie Raines, Macon County, 5-11, Jr.

Honorable mention:

Daryus Bryant, Manchester; James Clarkson, Lanier County; Dontravious Collier, Macon County; Jordan Coney, Treutlen; Cash Hare, Christian Heritage; Josiah Ingram, Hancock Central; Caleb Kawela, Greenforest Christian; Jabril Lindsey, Early County; Cosa Pender, Warren County; M.J. Quarterman, McIntosh County Academy

