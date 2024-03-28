BOYS ALL-STATE TEAMS
All-classification player of the year: Ace Bailey, McEachern
CLASS 7A
Player of the year: Ace Bailey, McEachern
Coach of the year: Geoffrey Pierce, Grayson
First team
F Ace Bailey, McEachern, 6-10, Sr.
G Josh Dixon, Milton, 6-0, Jr.
G Gicarri Harris, Grayson, 6-4, Sr.
F Josh Hill, Wheeler, 6-11, Sr.
F Jacob Wilkins, Grayson, 6-9, Jr.
Second team
G Luke Flynn, Walton, 6-1, Sr.
G/F Jabez Jenkins, Newton, 6-5, Sr.
G Caleb Jones-Dicks, North Gwinnett, 6-1, Sr.
F Amir Taylor, Grayson, 6-8, Jr.
G Connor Teasley, Peachtree Ridge, 6-2, Jr.
Honorable mention
Anthony Alston, Grayson; Anthony Gause, Milton; Kahmare Holmes, Archer; Chase James-Robinson, Buford; Ricky McKenzie, Wheeler; Will Moore, West Forsyth; Jaye Nash, McEachern; Nnadozie Onyirimba, McEachern; Mekhi Ragland, Berkmar; Lawrence Sanford, Cherokee; Caleb Thomas, Pebblebrook; O’Brien Watkins, Carrollton; Elyiss Williams, Camden County
CLASS 6A
Player of the year: Karris Bilal, Riverwood
Coach of the year: Buck Jenkins, Riverwood
First team
G Karris Bilal, Riverwood, 6-3, Sr.
W/F Tylis Jordan, Shiloh, 6-9, Jr.
W J.R. Leonard, Riverwood, 6-4, Jr.
F Braedan Lue, Alexander, 6-8, Sr.
W/F Josiah Parker, Lee County, 6-7, Jr.
Second team
G Zach Bleshoy, Pope, 6-4, Jr.
G Jullien Cole, Shiloh, 6-4, Sr.
W Deke Cooper, Woodward Academy, 6-6, Jr.
G Gregory Dunson, Alexander, 6-1, So.
G Montez Redding, Jonesboro, 6-2, Sr.
Honorable mention
Dimitri Angelakos, Etowah; Corey Fisher, Glynn Academy; Miles George, Sprayberry; Zay Howard, Grovetown; Andrew LaVigne, South Paulding; Jamier Nowell, Woodstock; Brandon Peters, Woodward Academy; Cortez Redding, Jonesboro; Harris Reynolds, St. Pius; Brentis Shaeffer Jr., Hughes; Kyhir Torrence, Lassiter
CLASS 5A
Player of the year: C.J. Brown, Kell
Coach of the year: Jermaine Sellers, Kell
First team
G C.J. Brown, Kell, 6-3, Sr.
W Joah Chappelle, Dutchtown, 6-8, Sr.
G/F Josiah Lawson, Tucker, 6-7, Sr.
G Derron “Deuce” Lindsey, Mays, 6-0, Sr.
C Ramon Soyoye, Chapel Hill, 6-10, Sr.
Second team
F Cam Dover, Jackson-Atlanta, 6-7, Jr.
G Marcus Gillespie, Clarke Central, 6-4, Jr.
G Tre Keith, Tri-Cities, 6-3, Fr.
F Cannon Richards, Kell, 6-7, Sr.
G Chase Tyler, Hiram, 6-5, Sr.
Honorable mention
Luke Brooks, Decatur; Jaylen Colon, Kell; Landon Dolhancyk, McIntosh; Tahshaun Frasier, Bradwell Institute; Cam James, Chattahoochee; Clark Mastin, Eagle’s Landing; Chris Morris, Eagle’s Landing; Cam Perkins, Warner Robins; Richard Rojas, Greater Atlanta Christian; Jamir Russell, Dutchtown; Jerrin Samuel, Winder-Barrow
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’
Coach of the year: Rick Rasmussen, North Oconee
First team
G Byrd Carter, North Oconee, 6-1, Sr.
G Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy, 5-11, Jr.
G Caleb Jones, Benedictine, 6-3, Jr.
G Tre Lawrence, Baldwin, 6-0, Sr.
F Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, Jr.
Second team
G Toland “J.T.” Daughtry III, New Hampstead, 5-10, Sr.
G Keenan Gray, McDonough, 6-3, Sr.
G Devin Hutcherson, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, So.
G Mason Lewis, Woodland-Stockbridge, 6-4, Sr.
G Justin Payne, North Oconee, 5-10, Sr.
Honorable mention
Khaven Cochran, Central-Carrollton; Kyle Greene, Pace Academy; Christian McAllister, Fayette County; Marcus Smith, Walnut Grove; Keshen Spence, Cairo; Jordyn Storey, Sonoraville; Carter Watkins, Seckinger; Colton Wilbanks, Chestatee; Justin Wise, North Oconee; Mason Smith, Madison County; Nigel Thomas, McDonough
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Micah Smith, Sandy Creek
Coach of the year: Jon-Michael Nickerson, Sandy Creek
First team
F Micah Smith, Sandy Creek, 6-8, Sr.
G Amari Brown, Sandy Creek, 6-3, Sr.
F Manny Green, Cedar Grove, 6-6, So.
C Jackson McVey, Gilmer, 7-0, Jr.
C/F Blake Wilson, Hebron Christian, 6-5, Sr.
Second team
G Justin Burns, Monroe, 6-5, Sr.
G Tony Montgomery, Carver-Columbus, 6-2, Jr.
G Josh Quarterman, Johnson-Savannah, 6-3, Sr.
G KaLeke Singletary-Jinks, Dougherty, 6-1, Jr.
G Noah Treadwell, Douglass, 6-4, Sr.
Honorable mention
Elijah Brown, Liberty County; Jai’on Burns, Dougherty; P.J. Green, Sandy Creek; Justin Mims, Richmond Academy; Vonte Newell, Monroe Area; Jaden Priester, Cross Creek; Jacobi Robinson, Sandy Creek; Avery Strickland, Hart County; Chase Ward, Coahulla Creek; Jared White, Sandy Creek; Carmelo Williams, Upson-Lee
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Demarco Middleton, Westside-Augusta
Coach of the year: Jared Goodwin, Toombs County
First team
G Trevian Callaway, Columbia, 6-1, Sr.
F Dominic Eason, Toombs County, 6-5, Sr.
G DeMarco Middleton, Westside-Augusta, 6-2, Sr.
G Samuel Thacker, Providence Christian, 5-11, Sr.
W/F DaQuan Young, Thomson, 6-4, Sr.
Second team
G Roosevelt Brown, Butler, 6-3, Sr.
C Moustapha Diop, Walker, So.
C Justen Goudelock, Athens Academy, 6-4, Sr.
G LaVonta Ivery, Westside-Augusta, 6-1, Sr.
G Kymel Williams, Athens Academy, 6-2, Sr.
Honorable mention
Chase Allen, Model; Gabe Bolden, North Cobb Christian; Treylin Davis, Rockmart; Gary Gaither, Spencer; Josh Harris, Landmark Christian; Houston Henry, Union County; Jahkiaus Jones, Thomson; Jaedon McClendon, Dodge County; Cori Mincey, Vidalia; Jesus Quintero, Toombs County; Ashton Williams, Worth County
CLASS A DIVISION I
Player of the year: Kiwane “K.J.” Garris, Mount Vernon
Coach of the year: Tarrik Mabon, Mount Vernon
First team
G D’Marion Floyd, Darlington, 6-4, Sr.
G Kiwane “K.J.” Garris, Mount Vernon, 6-4, Jr.
G Cesare “C.J.” Harper, Paideia, 6-2, So.
G Maki Joyner, Savannah, 6-4, Jr.
F Xavier Shegog, Mount Vernon, 6-6, Sr.
Second team
G/F Caleb Farrow, Bleckley County, 6-2, Sr.
W Sha’Yah Goba, Mount Vernon, 6-5, Sr.
G Greg Howard, St. Francis, 6-1, Jr.
G Zach Rodene, Mount Bethel Christian, 6-3, Jr.
G RaShund Washington, East Laurens, 6-5, Jr.
Honorable mention
Andre Calhoun, Pelham; Jaydon Cole, King’s Ridge Christian; Josh Cornett, Trion; Jermaine Edwards, Savannah; Reynolds Escher, St. Francis; Hampton Ford, Athens Christian; Will Kuimjian, Mount Bethel Christian; Jonathon Pickering, Woodville-Tompkins; Javaun Pittard, Oglethorpe County; Dennis “Trey” Scott III, Mount Vernon; Jackson Williams, Mount Pisgah Christian
CLASS A DIVISION II
Player of the year: Jax Abernathy, Christian Heritage
Coach of the year: Rory Griffin, Greenforest Christian
First team
G Jax Abernathy, Christian Heritage, 6-4, Sr.
G Elijah Lewis, Greenforest Christian, 6-0, Sr.
G Michael Robinson, Greenforest Christian, 5-9, Sr.
G Jay Suber Jr., Calhoun County, 6-3, Sr.
G Joseph Thomas, Portal, 6-3, Sr.
Second team
G/F Jeremy Bell, Clinch County, 6-1, Sr.
G Elijah Coleman, Portal, 5-11, Sr.
G Miller McGowan, Atlanta Classical, 6-2, Jr
G Landen Quimbley, Mitchell County, 5-10, Sr.
G Frankie Raines, Macon County, 5-11, Jr.
Honorable mention:
Daryus Bryant, Manchester; James Clarkson, Lanier County; Dontravious Collier, Macon County; Jordan Coney, Treutlen; Cash Hare, Christian Heritage; Josiah Ingram, Hancock Central; Caleb Kawela, Greenforest Christian; Jabril Lindsey, Early County; Cosa Pender, Warren County; M.J. Quarterman, McIntosh County Academy
