High school football state playoff scoreboard

The third round represents the first time that region winners can play each other, and 17 of this week’s 32 games are champion-on-champion. Those include one No. 1-vs.-No. 2 game, Cedar Grove vs. Calvary Day, and one between two of the state’s 15 undefeated teams, Rabun County vs. Swainsboro.

Other undefeated teams are Colquitt County, Carrollton, Hughes, Thomas County Central, Gainesville, Ware County, Cedartown, North Oconee, Calvary Day, Fitzgerald, South Atlanta, Prince Avenue Christian and Johnson County.