High school football state playoff scoreboard

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
Updated 18 minutes ago

The Georgia high school football state playoffs have reached the quarterfinals, with games Friday and Saturday.

The third round represents the first time that region winners can play each other, and 17 of this week’s 32 games are champion-on-champion. Those include one No. 1-vs.-No. 2 game, Cedar Grove vs. Calvary Day, and one between two of the state’s 15 undefeated teams, Rabun County vs. Swainsboro.

Other undefeated teams are Colquitt County, Carrollton, Hughes, Thomas County Central, Gainesville, Ware County, Cedartown, North Oconee, Calvary Day, Fitzgerald, South Atlanta, Prince Avenue Christian and Johnson County.

Five other games match teams ranked in the top five. They are No. 5 Woodward Academy at No. 1 Hughes and No. 3 Roswell at No. 2 Thomas Central in Class 6A, No. 3 Appling County at No. 5 Callaway and No. 4 Thomson at No. 2 South Atlanta in 2A and No. 1 Bowdon at No. 3 Early County in A Division II.

