ajc logo
X

What you need to know about HS football playoffs

Credit: AJC file photo

Credit: AJC file photo

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
Updated 26 minutes ago

Welcome to the first round of the high school football state playoffs in the state of Georgia.

Games will be played on Friday and Saturday in the first of five rounds of playoffs. State finals will be held Dec. 8-10 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

ExploreWhat you need to know about the state playoffs

The No. 1-ranked teams are Buford (Class 7A), Hughes (6A), Ware County (5A), Cedartown (4A), Cedar Grove (3A), Fitzgerald (2A), Prince Avenue Christian (A Division I) and Bowdon (A Division II). Buford, Cedar Grove and Fitzgerald won titles last year. Bowdon last won in 1992, Cedartown in 1963. Hughes and Ware County have never won.

Five games match top-10 teams, two involving reigning champions Benedictine and Brooks County. The five are No. 8 Valdosta at No. 10 Westlake in Class 7A, No. 10 Houston County at No. 8 Brunswick in 6A, No. 10 Whitewater at No. 4 Benedictine and No. 8 Burke County at No. 10 LaGrange in 4A, and No. 10 Bleckley County at No. 5 Brooks County in A Division I.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage of high school sports

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings 12h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What happens if the Braves don’t re-sign Dansby Swanson or land a star shortstop?
13h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia State may be getting its final crack at Georgia Tech
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins big, Georgia Tech clips Miami
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins big, Georgia Tech clips Miami
17h ago

Credit: AP

5 things to know before Georgia Tech-Miami
17h ago
The Latest

Leaderboard: Woodford, Philo, Gibson win regular-season yardage titles
1h ago
National rankings: Georgia teams hold relatively steady after Week 12
1h ago
List: Teams that beat the odds by reaching playoffs
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top