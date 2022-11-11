What you need to know about HS football playoffs

Games will be played on Friday and Saturday in the first of five rounds of playoffs. State finals will be held Dec. 8-10 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

The No. 1-ranked teams are Buford (Class 7A), Hughes (6A), Ware County (5A), Cedartown (4A), Cedar Grove (3A), Fitzgerald (2A), Prince Avenue Christian (A Division I) and Bowdon (A Division II). Buford, Cedar Grove and Fitzgerald won titles last year. Bowdon last won in 1992, Cedartown in 1963. Hughes and Ware County have never won.