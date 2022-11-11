What you need to know about HS football playoffs

Welcome to the first round of the high school football state playoffs in the state of Georgia.
Games will be played on Friday and Saturday in the first of five rounds of playoffs. State finals will be held Dec. 8-10 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
The No. 1-ranked teams are Buford (Class 7A), Hughes (6A), Ware County (5A), Cedartown (4A), Cedar Grove (3A), Fitzgerald (2A), Prince Avenue Christian (A Division I) and Bowdon (A Division II). Buford, Cedar Grove and Fitzgerald won titles last year. Bowdon last won in 1992, Cedartown in 1963. Hughes and Ware County have never won.
Five games match top-10 teams, two involving reigning champions Benedictine and Brooks County. The five are No. 8 Valdosta at No. 10 Westlake in Class 7A, No. 10 Houston County at No. 8 Brunswick in 6A, No. 10 Whitewater at No. 4 Benedictine and No. 8 Burke County at No. 10 LaGrange in 4A, and No. 10 Bleckley County at No. 5 Brooks County in A Division I.
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com