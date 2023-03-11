AAASP/GHSA Wheelchair: Houston County 49, DeKalb 30

Houston County began to establish control in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Silver Streaks 12-3 over the final 5:49 of the period after DeKalb had taken a 17-15 lead on a basket by K.J. McMurray. Gordon and Adonis Brown had six points each in the run that gave the Sharks a 27-20 lead.

Houston County reached its first double-digit lead by scoring the first six points of the fifth quarter.

DeKalb’s Najee Smothers, who led all scorers with 20 points, fouled out midway through the period.

Houston County’s Brown scored 12 points, and Jacquavious West had 10. The Sharks also got six points from Dalton Crosby and MaKayla Moody and two from Elianna Stevens.

“We tried to spread the ball around and get everybody some good touches, get everybody some points and get them on the board,” Roberson said.

DeKalb County also got eight points from Cameron Smothers, who made two long 3-pointers in the final period, and two from McMurray.