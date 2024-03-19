A glance at the top players, best teams and current standings

Where do the defending champions stand entering the sixth week of the high school soccer season? What’s the best team in each class? Which players are leading those teams?

Let’s take a glance at the current standings, the best teams and the top players around each of the state’s eight classes.

South Forsyth is the top-ranked team in Class 7A with defending-champion Lambert ranked No. 2 in the class. Ethan Elmore, a sophomore forward, leads South Forsyth with 10 goal through 12 matches. Senior Nolan Williams has six goals, junior Landon Dennis has five goals and senior Tyler Vogt has scored four goals for the top-ranked Eagles.

River Ridge is ranked atop Class 6A with defending-champion Lambert ranked No. 5. River Ridge junior Nolan McLure has 12 goals while senior Anthony Ruiz has scored nine. Junior Chris Asbridge and senior Kingston Courts each scored seven goals.

McIntosh is ranked atop Class 5A with defending-champion Dalton ranked No. 3. The Chiefs are 11-0 and coming off a 3-1 victory over No. 6 Greenbrier. Dalton is 8-3-1 and beat No. 8 Woodland-Cartersville 2-1 Thursday.

Defending-champion Johnson-Gainesville is ranked atop Class 4A and leads Westminster, Cedar Shoals, Whitewater and Starr’s Mill in the top 5. The Knights will host No. 3 Cedar Shoals Tuesday which could shake up the top 5.

Savannah Country Day is ranked atop Class 3A with defending champion Coahulla Creek at No. 7. Savannah Country Day is 10-0 and has given up just four goals this season, three to Islands in a 5-3 victory on Feb. 15.

Union County is ranked atop Class 2A with defending champion Tattnall County ranked No. 5. Junior Antonio Solario leads Union County with 11 goals through seven matches while senior Evan Bohms has scored eight goals.

Atlanta International is ranked atop Class A Division I and defending-champion Paideia is ranked No. 3 in the class. Senior Finn Jacobson has 18 goals to lead the Eagles, more than half of Atlanta International’s offensive production on the season. The Eagles defeated Paideia 1-0 on March 12.

Georgia Military is ranked atop Class A Division II with defending-champion Christian Heritage ranked No. 7. The Bulldogs are 9-1 and senior Brian Sherwood leads with 11 goals while sophomore Tommy Carty (nine goals), senior Owen McCabe (seven goals), senior Tyler Smith (six goals) and freshman James Portwood (five goals) are all scoring threats.

See the full boys soccer rankings below.

Class 7A

1. South Forsyth

2. Lambert

3. Discovery

4. Hillgrove

5. Milton

6. Grayson

7. Pebblebrook

8. Archer

9. Collins Hill

10. Peachtree Ridge

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. Johns Creek

3. North Atlanta

4. Blessed Trinity

5. Lassiter

6. Sprayberry

7. North Forsyth

8. Sequoyah

9. Marist

10. Veterans

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Clarke Central

3. Dalton

4. Cass

5. Centennial

6. Greenbrier

7. Kell

8. Woodland-Cartersville

9. Chattahoochee

10. Jefferson

Class 4A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Westminster

3. Cedar Shoals

4. Whitewater

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Druid Hills

7. East Hall

8. Pace Academy

9. Chestatee

10. Clarkston

Class 3A

1. Savannah Country Day

2. Columbus

3. Wesleyan

4. Hebron Christian

5. Oconee County

6. Bremen

7. Coahulla Creek

8. Pike County

9. Richmond Academy

10. Peach County

Class 2A

1. Union County

2. Model

3. Toombs County

4. Walker

5. Tattnall County

6. Jeff Davis

7. Pierce County

8. Callaway

9. Putnam County

10. Gordon Central

Class A Division I

1. Atlanta International

2. Tallulah Falls

3. Paideia

4. Whitefield Academy

5. Dalton Academy

6. East Laurens

7. Metter

8. Mount Vernon

9. Rabun County

10. Woodville-Tompkins

Class A Division II

1. Georgia Military

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Atkinson County

4. Dooly County

5. Aquinas

6. Atlanta Classical

7. Christian Heritage

8. Macon County

9. Portal

10. Lincoln County