5 former Georgia high school players projected to go 1st round in NFL Draft

All five projected first-rounders have at least one mock draft projecting them to go among the first 10 picks, although only Walker and Hamilton are consensus top-10 players.

Walker, a defensive lineman from Georgia, is the consensus No. 5 prospect but projected to go No. 2 in a consensus of mock drafts. Unlike a big board, which ranks the players as prospects, the mock drafts consider draft order and team needs. The Jaguars, who have the No. 1 overall pick, and the Lions, who pick No. 2, each have a strong needs for a defensive lineman. Some mock drafts have Walker going No. 1 overall.