ajc logo
X

5 former Georgia high school players projected to go 1st round in NFL Draft

Upson-Lee defensive tackle Travon Walker, a member of the AJC Super 11 team, has signed with the University of Georgia. (Jenna Eason / Jenna.Eason@coxinc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Upson-Lee defensive tackle Travon Walker, a member of the AJC Super 11 team, has signed with the University of Georgia. (Jenna Eason / Jenna.Eason@coxinc.com)

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Five former Georgia high school football players are projected to go in the first round of this week’s NFL Draft, according to NFL Mock Draft Database, which compiles consensus rankings from more than 1,000 published mock drafts and big boards. The website has 23 Georgia players ranked among the top 262 players, the number that will be taken in the draft’s seven rounds in Las Vegas.

The five consensus first-rounders are Upson-Lee’s Travon Walker, Marist’s Kyle Hamilton, Milton’s Malik Willis, Archer’s Andrew Booth and Towers’ Devonte Wyatt.

The five would be the second-most Georgia players taken in the first round. There were six from Georgia in 2021 and five in 2005. The 23 overall would be the third-most behind the 30 in 2015 and 29 in 2017.

All five projected first-rounders have at least one mock draft projecting them to go among the first 10 picks, although only Walker and Hamilton are consensus top-10 players.

Walker, a defensive lineman from Georgia, is the consensus No. 5 prospect but projected to go No. 2 in a consensus of mock drafts. Unlike a big board, which ranks the players as prospects, the mock drafts consider draft order and team needs. The Jaguars, who have the No. 1 overall pick, and the Lions, who pick No. 2, each have a strong needs for a defensive lineman. Some mock drafts have Walker going No. 1 overall.

Hamilton, a Notre Dame safety, is the consensus No. 7 player, and some mock drafts have him going in the top three. Willis, a quarterback from Liberty, is the consensus No. 12 overall prospect and also has several mock drafts placing him in the top three.

Walker, Hamilton and Willis were high school stars. Walker and Hamilton each made the AJC’s Super 11 and first-team all-state teams. Hamilton was the 2018 Class 4A defensive player of the year. Willis, who signed originally with Auburn before finishing with Liberty, led Milton to a state title in 2018.

Below are the website’s 29 players rates highest on the consensus big boards. They are the 29 invited to the NFL Combine. The draft will take place over three days beginning Thursday.

Consensus, (Peak), Position, Player, College, (High School)

First round

5 (5) DT Travon Walker, Georgia (Upson-Lee)

7 (2) DB Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (Marist)

12 (6) QB Malik Willis, Liberty (Roswell)

23 (8) CB Andrew Booth, Clemson (Archer)

25 (10) DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia (Towers)

Second round

56 (46) LB Quay Walker, Georgia (Crisp County)

Third round

68 (63) OL Dylan Parham, Memphis (Carrollton)

75 (22) DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina (Hapeville Charter)

76 (57) OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia (Pace Academy)

81 (28) DE/LB Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati (Camden County)

98 (90) TE Jelani Woods, Virginia (Cedar Grove)

Fourth round

107 (83) RB Dameon Pierce, Florida (Bainbridge)

110 (109) DE DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky (Cedar Grove)

Fifth round

160 (64) OL Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech (Fitzgerald)

172 (99) OL Justin Shaffer, Georgia (Cedar Grove)

173 (168) TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland (Hillgrove)

Sixth round

192 (118) DL Christopher Hinton, Michigan (Greater Atlanta Christian)

193 (181) OL Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina (Archer)

196 (74) S Yusuf Corker, Kentucky (Woodland-Stockbridge)

204 (154) CB Jaylen Watson, Washington State (Laney)

206 (81) S Smoke Monday, Auburn (Carver-Atlanta)

212 (112) RB Tyler Goodson, Iowa (North Gwinnett)

213 (72) LB Zakoby McClain, Auburn (Valdosta)

Seventh round

257 (146) LB Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina (East Coweta)

Others

263 (101) RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina (Bradwell Institute)

269 (246) P Jake Camarda, Georgia (Norcross)

283 (274) TE Connor Heyward, Michigan State (Peachtree Ridge)

300 (199) WR Braylon Sanders, Mississippi (Callaway)

303 (285) LB Baylon Spector, Clemson (Calhoun)

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Damien Moore was placed in handcuffs and interviewed by police at a gas station on Pharr Road, where he and a friend fled a shooting at a nearby nightclub. Moore said they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Clubgoers flee to Buckhead gas station after shooting at nearby lounge51m ago
Scenes from The Battery outside of Truist Park on Nov. 4, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

OPINION: Braves not Truist to their word on new tax handouts
5h ago
Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Inside City Hall: Should Peachtree Street be car-free once a month?
3h ago
Dr. Helene Gayle, former CARE USA chief executive officer, is the finalist to become Spelman College's next president. Photo contributed.

Credit: Contributed

Spelman College taps public health leader as finalist for president
2h ago
Dr. Helene Gayle, former CARE USA chief executive officer, is the finalist to become Spelman College's next president. Photo contributed.

Credit: Contributed

Spelman College taps public health leader as finalist for president
2h ago
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: DeKalb response to Druid Hills High doesn’t inspire confidence
37m ago
The Latest
Lacrosse: Previewing the state playoffs
1h ago
Travis Hunter catches 2 TD passes in 1st quarter of Jackson State spring game
14h ago
Boys soccer blog: Quarterfinals round features ranked vs. ranked
18h ago
Featured
Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue sparred in the first debate of the Republican primary for governor on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at WSB-TV. (Photo: Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Jolt: Takeaways from the brawl between Brian Kemp and David Perdue
4h ago
Kemp to receive NRA endorsement, source of ‘18 drama
5h ago
Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top