4 Questions with White County head coach Tim Cokely

Today’s interviewee is White County coach Tim Cokely, whose team defeated previous-No. 8 Hart County 50-47 in a Class 3A game. It was White County’s first road victory over a ranked team since 1983. Cokely was hired in 2017. He’s a former Greater Atlanta Christian coach. He won six state titles in Florida.
Tim Cokely, White County head coach
1. What did beating Hart County mean to the program? “It was significant in that we found a way to beat a really good Hart County team. Knowing that they are a perennial playoff contender, and getting a win there, should help our confidence as we move forward.”
2. What did the team do well that allowed it to win? “There were two things that made the difference – our defense forced three turnovers, and our offense was able to run the ball in the second half.”
3. Your quarterback, J.Ben Haynes, made our Georgia Power 100 preseason team and was among the top 10 quarterbacks that we chose statewide, but he probably was the least known among those 10. What would you want people to know about him and his skill set? “J.Ben is your typical White County kid. He is humble and a team player. He is only the least known [of the top 10 quarterbacks] because we are in the mountains and at times we are overlooked. In his case, though, he has brought significant positive coverage to our school and our county and for all the right reasons.”
4. White County has had competitive teams for years but never made a deep run in the playoffs or won a region title. What has been the game plan or emphasis for you and your staff since you came there to get White County to take that next step? “We have really good kids that trust each other and trust their coaches. That helps us maximize their potential as a team. Hopefully that unity leads to success in the region and a run in the playoffs, but those things are a long ways off. Right now we are concentrating on getting better each day.”
