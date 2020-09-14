4 Questions with White County head coach Tim Cokely

2. What did the team do well that allowed it to win? “There were two things that made the difference – our defense forced three turnovers, and our offense was able to run the ball in the second half.”

3. Your quarterback, J.Ben Haynes, made our Georgia Power 100 preseason team and was among the top 10 quarterbacks that we chose statewide, but he probably was the least known among those 10. What would you want people to know about him and his skill set? “J.Ben is your typical White County kid. He is humble and a team player. He is only the least known [of the top 10 quarterbacks] because we are in the mountains and at times we are overlooked. In his case, though, he has brought significant positive coverage to our school and our county and for all the right reasons.”