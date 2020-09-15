4 Questions with Westlake head coach Bobby May

2. Westlake is ranked No. 5, so expectations are high. What are you expecting from your team this season? “For whatever reason, we seem to have a target on our back. We return a lot of talented players. I think if we show up and play to ability and match the intensity of everybody we play, we’ll be fine. It depends on the quarterback and offensive line play. We’ve got to be smart in those positions.” [The high expectations, and perhaps that target, are due to the move into Class 6A and the presence of several seniors who are Power 5 conference recruits, including cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins (LSU), d wide receiver Dacari Collins (Clemson), cornerback Demarko Williams (Ole Miss), tackle Jakiah Leftwich (Georgia Tech) and tight end Leo Blackburn (Georgia Tech). Of those elite players, May said, “They’re very talented, but the most important thing is that they ask the most questions in meetings and in position groups. They come mentally focused. They’re good in aspects besides just being good players.”]

3. How do you feel about moving into 6A? “The biggest thing with 7A was we were the smallest school, so we’d play a Grayson or a Lowndes, which had 1,300 more students. In 6A, the number for us is closer. We’re not playing schools with 3,500 students. I think 6A is still loaded with a ton of talent, but we’re happy to be where we’re supposed to be.” [Grayson and Lowndes are closer to 900-1,000 students larger, but it’s true that Westlake for years have been one of the smallest schools in the highest classification.]