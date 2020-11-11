4 Questions with Washington-Wilkes head coach Sid Fritts

2. What have you and your staff done that has made the team more competitive this year? “I’m not sure it’s anything we did as much as it’s the situation we are all in, trying to navigate a season during a global pandemic. We do not take our Friday nights for granted after missing our first two games. Our players started as everyone did, the last week of July, with the acclimation period. Due to cancellations, we didn’t begin playing until Sept. 18 Longest pre-season camp in the history of football. I know they were hungry when we opened up and have remained hungry to this point.”

3. What persuaded you to come out of retirement and become a head coach again? Did you expect that you’d return to head coaching after leaving Elbert County after the 2018 season? "I helped out last year as the offensive line coach and had a blast. My wife has worked at Washington-Wilkes for nine years, and I was able to work with her for the first time in 10 years. When the job came open in June, I was asked to step in and run the program going forward. I’m grateful to the administration for this opportunity. I’m extremely fortunate to be where I am. We have a very talented football team at a place with great tradition.