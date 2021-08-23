4 Questions with Trinity Christian head coach Kenny Dallas

“As for our football program, we have two words that form our foundation of who we are: Preparation and Brotherhood. Preparation is simply the word we use for hard work. We strive to be the hardest-working team in the state of Georgia. Brotherhood is the word we use for love. We want our players and coaches to love each other deeper than any team in the state of Georgia. I am a firm believer that state championships have been won by using all different type of schemes. We are not building our program on schemes. Our formula is simply hard work and love. That said, I would like to invite everyone to come out to Trinity on a Friday night and see how we do it in Sharpsburg.”

4. Multiple polls had Trinity ranked No. 1 in preseason. Now that defending champion Prince Avenue has lost, and your arch-nemesis Eagle’s Landing Christian has lost, does Trinity deserve to be No. 1? And why or why not? “Polls are fun for players, parents and fans to look and discuss, but we all know that what really matters is what happens on the field. I don’t know how ELCA would not be ranked No. 1 in the state. I know they barely lost last Friday, but it was to a great Woodward team that will probably compete for the AAAAA state championship this year. Also, it was just two weeks ago that ELCA beat Lowndes in their scrimmage. On top of all that, ELCA has won five of the last six A Private state championships. All that said, for the last five years at Trinity, we have been working hard every day to ‘CLIMB’ to the top of that mountain! Our goal is to reach the top! We preach to our young men that there are three types of people on the mountain: those who CAMP, those who QUIT and those who CLIMB. I am blessed to lead a group of young men who love each other enough to get up every day and CLIMB together! #748CLIMB.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.