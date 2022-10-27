4 Questions with Thomas County Central head coach Justin Rogers

3. What have you and your staff have done that’s made the biggest difference in the turnaround? “The biggest thing was establishing consistency in everything that we do. We have a system on how we get dressed, a system on how we practice, a system on how we meet and a system on how we lift weights. We hold everybody accountable and to the same standard whether they’re a first-string player or a fifth-string player. All of our coaches come from winning programs from the college level or high school level. We’re doing what we knew produced results and teaching that to the kids.”

4. Why is this job better for you than Colquitt County? “I think everything in life is about fits. There are a lot of women in the world, but you only marry the one that you have a good fit with. I loved my time at Colquitt County and have life-long friends there that I’ll never lose, and I’m a much better coach for the time spent at Colquitt, but I walked into a situation that was difficult. Call it like it was. It was a tough time. I’m proud of what we did there, and I’m proud of my time spent there. When the Thomas County Central job became available and they reached out to me, I did feel like it was a better fit for me and my personality and who I am. It’s a rebuilding mode, and it’s going to be mine. I’m not inheriting it. I grew up on a farm in south Alabama. We’re living with a big pond in Boston, Ga., and enjoy going fishing to relax and get away. This is me. In a football game, somebody wins, and somebody loses, but in life, there are a lot of win-wins. I believe this is a win-win. Sean Calhoun [Colquitt County’s new coach] is a great coach, and I’m happy for their success this season. And I’m having fun coaching ball here. I feel it was a situation where both programs won and nobody lost. I’m pulling for them. I hope they win it all in 7A.”