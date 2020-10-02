4 Questions with Steve Carter, former sports editor in Tifton, Ocilla

2. The last Irwin-Tift meeting in Ocilla had an interesting story to it. Wasn’t it something about cornbread? “Irwin defeated Tift in Ocilla in 1964, 20-0. The Irwin lines averaged an at-the-time unbelievable 209 pounds per man, thanks in large part to 268-pound Glynn ‘Big Daddy’ Thompson. After that game, Gazette sports editor Doug Hawley insinuated the Irwin players were so big due to diets consisting of a lot of cornbread. So the next year in Tifton, Hawley deemed the game the Cornbread Bowl. Legend has it cornbread was sold at the concession stands. Tift won that game 6-0.”

3. How do you see this year’s Irwin team? “Being a fan of old Saturday morning cartoons, I have always called Garland and Gabriel Benyard the ‘Wonder Twins’ from the old Super Friends cartoon. Against Wilkinson last week, Gabriel had two touchdowns and two more on kick returns called back due to penalties. Garland had a sack that resulted in a safety and one carry for 54 yards and a touchdown. Both are getting Division I looks. Kam Ward is also a standout on both sides of the ball. He’s a slightly smaller version of D.J. Lundy. Jayden Billingsley helps to lead an offensive line that allowed Irwin to average almost 20 yards a carry against Wilkinson. Other Indians I’m expecting to have big years include Nemo McCoy, Eli Roberts, Donovan Thomas and sophomore quarterback Cody Soliday, son of head coach Casey Soliday. Right now, Irwin is not the same dominant team that won state, but if they get some breaks they should be back in the talk for a state championship. Last year was a special one as those players brought our little community together. Win, lose or draw this year I’m hoping for more of the same.”