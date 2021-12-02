4 Questions with recruiting fair organizer Ahmand Tinker

4. How has the transfer portal changed recruiting for high school players? “The transfer portal has hurt the high school recruiting process in so many ways that I cannot begin to start. The high school prospects who are high-level FBS and FCS prospects will still have the opportunity to be recruited and signed by those levels, but so many other prospects will lose the chance because of the high demand for college coaches to win today. They need players who can play from day one and don’t always have the time to develop high school players; therefore, they go into the transfer portal to sign players for immediate help who already have college playing experience. In addition, the transfer portal has made high school players the last option on the food chain in the recruiting process. Many colleges will choose to sign four-year transfer portal prospects first, two-year junior college prospects next, one-year post-graduate prospects third, and finally high school senior prospects. Also, the transfer portal has forced high school prospects to commit earlier in the recruiting process to hold a spot or lose their scholarship offer while overplaying their hand. I encourage prospects to find a school that best fits their academic and athletic needs and commit if they offer you an opportunity.”

