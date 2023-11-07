4 Questions with Portal head coach Jason McEachin

1. What has been the reaction to Portal’s history-making season in the community? “The reaction by all of the Portal community has been unbelievable. Portal is a very family-like community, and they love coming together to support their student-athletes. Our football program can absolutely feel the love and support from the community and alumni. Portal has been playing football since 1975, so there are a lot of people who have been waiting to celebrate a football region championship for a long time. I will never forget the smiling faces, people crying tears of joy and shared hugs from the field that night after the game. We had a tremendous crowd, including a wild student section, cheering us to victory.”

2. Talk about the Jenkins County game. What was the biggest play? What was the call? “Jenkins County is a tremendous football team, and Coach [Charley] Waters and his staff have done a terrific job. The game Friday night was what high school football is all about. There were two very good football teams battling for a region championship, and neither program ever backed down. There were so many huge plays in the game, but I think you would have to point to the two-point conversion stop in overtime as the single biggest. We were on offense first in overtime and scored on a TD pass from Elijah Coleman to Samari McBride. We then converted a two-point conversion attempt on an awesome throw and catch from Elijah Coleman to Amir Jackson while he was being interfered with. Then Jenkins County took the ball and scored in just a few plays. They lined up to answer our two-point conversion, attempted to draw us offside and then ran off tackle to the left. Landon Ross and Brian McQueen were the first to hit their ball carrier, and then we had a couple more Panther defenders swarm in to stop him on the 1-yard line. Our sideline erupted, and the region championship celebration was officially on.”

3. Remarkable turnaround in two seasons. What do you feel that you and your staff have done that’s made the biggest difference? And how did you go about accomplishing that? “I would say that the single biggest factor in the turnaround is quality relationships. Scheme only carries a team so far if your players don’t feel loved and care about one another. We also have a bunch of young men and coaches who enjoy being around each other. Practices are a lot more fun when everyone is on the same page. Our boys know that we care about them, and that allows them to take hard, honest coaching when it is necessary. These relationships have also developed a resiliency in boys as they know we believe in their abilities to perform and overcome adversity. Consistency in our approach to communication, messaging and spending time with players have all played key roles in our team culture. But I also believe that our team devotionals and daily post-practice prayer circles have paid extraordinary dividends.”

4. Talk about the current team. What do you do well that gives you a chance to win every Friday night? “This current team is really special for a school this small. We have 17 seniors, which is a lot for Portal, and many of those went 0-17 as freshmen and sophomores but refused to give up. We have a good balance of linemen and skill players, which also helps. These factors allow us to really have only three full-time two-way players, which is rare. We are flexible enough on offense that we can run or pass as needed depending what the defense gives us. We have five senior offensive linemen, and their performance this year has been a major factor in our offensive success. Defensively, we are blessed to have good players at all three levels of our defense, and our defensive effort has been really special all season. Elijah Coleman and Amir Jackson are without a doubt our two most consistent playmakers. Elijah has several D-I offers, and Amir is committed to play tight end for the Florida Gators. Elijah has just over 2,500 total yards this season including over 1,200 yards passing with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has over 800 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns as well. Elijah has also scored two defensive touchdowns. Amir has 38 receptions for 593 yards receiving, 200 yards rushing, and has scored 14 total touchdowns.”

