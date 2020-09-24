4 Questions with Pinecrest Academy head coach Shawn Coury

2. How has your team done so far, and how are the players and coaches enjoying it? “It has been a true blessing to our kids. We had a great summer. Buzz started to spread through our community that things were going well. We talked a few more boys into playing as a result. We played a tight game with Harvester Christian [of Douglasville] in week one. Our boys fought back from a 28-8 halftime deficit to driving to tie with under a minute to play. We came up short and lost 40-32 to a tough Harvester team, but our boys began to come together as a unit that night. Over the last couple weeks, we have improved in our execution and teamwork, and we now sit at 2-1. The boys are having a blast, the sideline is exciting, we are starting to come together in a new offense and defense, and the boys really seem to enjoy each other. A similar buzz has grown in our middle school ranks, and we were able to get 23 middle school players to come out this season.”

3. What are the basic rules in eight-man ball, and what are you learning about strategy? What has been surprising about the experience? “The rules are almost identical to the 11-man game. A few minor differences include the field only being 40 yards wide, and we are only required to have five guys on the line instead of seven. Besides that, it is blocking, tackling, running, passing, etc. From a defensive strategy standpoint, it’s important to be really good at '0′ coverage. It is hard to control the box and keep a deep safety. On offense, you have to get creative in your blocking schemes, particularly pass pro. Special teams are the greatest challenge to overcome. Protecting a punt or an extra point/field goal proves to be very tough with only eight guys. You just can’t make the edge wide enough. We have basically decided to quick kick and always go for two.”