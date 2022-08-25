4 Questions with Osborne head coach Luqman Salam

Today’s interview is Osborne coach Luqman Salam, whose team defeated Woodstock 46-7 last week. Osborne, a Class 7A team from Cobb County, hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 1994 and was a 26-point underdog in its 2022 opener. Salam, an alumnus of nearby Campbell, became head coach in 2021. He had been Hillgrove’s defensive coordinator since 2008 under Phil Ironside, whom Salam hired this season as his offensive coordinator.
1. What happened in the opener, and what has been the reaction? “We were pleasantly surprised. Our kids did a good job of sticking to the game plan, and we were able to play pretty well against the run and make things difficult for Woodstock. We struggled a little offensively early. We got into the red zone and didn’t score three times, but then we started clicking. Coach Ironside did a good job of finding their weak spots, and we were able to balloon the score a little bit. The reaction has been tremendous. Our community has been so gracious and so congratulatory. It’s been wonderful to see Osborne people from 30 years ago call or text or go on social media and say how proud they are of the football team. That’s been a long time coming, and we’re so proud to be a part of that.”
2. What’s the style of your team, and who are some of the key players? “We’re a spread offense. We try to get the ball to our more explosive players out in space. We’ve got a good little core of skill guys who complement each other. We’re a fast-paced team. We snap it within 15 seconds and go fast. On defense, we’re a 4-3 and try to attack and play a physical brand of football.” [Eddie Burr, a 5-foot-9 junior quarterback, passed for 328 yards and five touchdowns against Woodstock. Salam mentioned several other players who give the Cardinals the kind of physical prowess they’ve historically lacked. Those include WR/TE Josh Horton, LB Aiden Williams, RB Khalif Walters and DE Davonte Smith.]
3. What’s the difference in this year’s team? “We have grown. We’re up to 90 to 100 kids [from about 30 when Salam was hired in January 2021]. We’re able to play two platoons now. We have 13 coaches now [up from seven]. It’s not only having more coaches, but it’s the quality. They’ve been coaching for a while, and they’re good men who set good examples. Obviously having coach Phil Ironside as our offensive coordinator is tremendous. Our kids are older. We had a lot of freshmen who had to play two years ago. Now they’re upperclassmen. It’s the second year in the same defensive scheme, and the kids understand more. They’re bigger and stronger, and it’s paying dividends.”
4. How did you grow the program in such a short time at a place that has no recent football tradition? “We’re just trying to build a brotherhood here. We talk about that every day. We break it down with brotherhood. We have been able to retain kids and keep them eligible. There’s some positive energy and culture around the program, so we’ve gotten more kids to come out and try it. We just treat the team and program as if it’s something important. We believe playing football is a privilege, and we take it seriously. Young men always want to be part of something that’s bigger than themselves.” [Salam also credited a growing sense of pride in the student body overall. The campus was rebuilt in 2021 for $47 million. A $13 million performing arts center was completed this summer. The football field has new artificial turf, and the press box and concession areas have been renovated.]
