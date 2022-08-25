4 Questions with Osborne head coach Luqman Salam

1. What happened in the opener, and what has been the reaction? “We were pleasantly surprised. Our kids did a good job of sticking to the game plan, and we were able to play pretty well against the run and make things difficult for Woodstock. We struggled a little offensively early. We got into the red zone and didn’t score three times, but then we started clicking. Coach Ironside did a good job of finding their weak spots, and we were able to balloon the score a little bit. The reaction has been tremendous. Our community has been so gracious and so congratulatory. It’s been wonderful to see Osborne people from 30 years ago call or text or go on social media and say how proud they are of the football team. That’s been a long time coming, and we’re so proud to be a part of that.”

2. What’s the style of your team, and who are some of the key players? “We’re a spread offense. We try to get the ball to our more explosive players out in space. We’ve got a good little core of skill guys who complement each other. We’re a fast-paced team. We snap it within 15 seconds and go fast. On defense, we’re a 4-3 and try to attack and play a physical brand of football.” [Eddie Burr, a 5-foot-9 junior quarterback, passed for 328 yards and five touchdowns against Woodstock. Salam mentioned several other players who give the Cardinals the kind of physical prowess they’ve historically lacked. Those include WR/TE Josh Horton, LB Aiden Williams, RB Khalif Walters and DE Davonte Smith.]