4 Questions with Oconee County head coach Ben Hall

3. What do you believe has helped you have that road success? “Our kids enjoy playing the game together regardless of the location. We have played very good teams on the road this year, our fans travel well, and our kids understand that we have to play well home or away to have a chance to win ball games.”

4. This the second school that you’ve taken to the semifinals, following Jefferson in 2016, and third if you count Flowery Branch as a coordinator. Are there some coaches or moments in your career that specifically helped shape your beliefs on what makes a winning team? “I have been very fortunate to have played and coached for some very successful coaches over the years, and I have definitely benefited from my experiences with each of them. T. McFerrin taught me that less is sometimes more, and that one of the keys to winning late in the season is avoiding burnout from players and coaches. We want our team to enjoy being here. Understanding that talent varies from season to season, working to create a positive environment is an ingredient that shouldn’t be overlooked. As long as the players and coaches don’t want it to be over, they will give all they have.”