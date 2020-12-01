4 Questions with New Manchester head coach Cedric Jackson

2. What would you want people to know about your team this season? “This team has displayed total commitment to our program. 2020 has been full of uncertainties, and we asked our players to make sacrifices to give the team an opportunity to be successful.”

3. When you were hired as head coach in 2019, it came after the original hire, Kevin Whitley, got a sudden opportunity to join Georgia Southern’s staff. What did you think when that happened? “Yes, Coach Whitley was the original hire for NMHS, and I was excited to have an opportunity to observe and learn from a guy that’s been pretty successful in Georgia football. When Coach Whit’s promotion occurred, we were weeks away from our first preseason scrimmage. This led to me being appointed to lead this team. I was the defensive coordinator here for three years, so I had a good relationship with the kids and the community. Our players were confident in my skills and abilities, so I just wanted to reassure them that everything was going to be OK and we would win. Getting the job so close to the season was one of the most challenging situations I’ve had to face. We basically changed the entire offense, defense and special teams in a matter of days. And now we’re in a pandemic, and our players have worked extremely hard to overcome challenges each week and remained focused on accomplishing our goal of winning the region championship. I’m so proud of our players and coaches.”