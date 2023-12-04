4 Questions with Milton head coach Ben Reaves

Today’s interviewee is Milton coach Ben Reaves, whose team defeated Grayson 45-35 in the Class 7A semifinals last week. Milton will face Walton on Dec. 13 for the championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Reaves came to Milton in 2017 and was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2022. Milton is 76-18 with a 2018 state championship since Reaves joined the staff and 22-6 as head coach.

1. What did your team do well Friday that was the difference in the game? “I was most impressed with the mental toughness and focus our players and coaches had on Friday night. We preached all week and focused on staying in our zone, doing our process, and playing our game. In big games, it’s easy to fall into the trap of needing to push or do more, but I wanted to make sure the team did not feel the need to do anything other than what got them to game 14. Grayson is a tough place to play, and they were a great team who could grab momentum quickly. We worked hard to make sure mentally nothing about them or the environment affected us in a negative way so all of our thoughts and efforts could be on our effort and execution.” [Grayson took leads of 7-0 and 14-7 in the first six minutes, but Milton went ahead 21-14 on Luke Nickel’s 7-yard TD pass to Debron Gatling with 35 seconds left in the quarter and never trailed again.]

2. One thing that stands out about your team is the talent at quarterback and wide receiver. What are the skill sets of those key players? “The WR room is arguably the best in the state top to bottom. Those guys work hard, take tough coaching daily and push each other in practice. When they get a rep in practice, it’s always a game-like rep because ultimately they understand there is only one football, and if they want it, they have to work hard for it. We rotate seven or eight guys per game out wide, but nobody complains about not being in or not getting the stats they want. They just encourage one another and celebrate each other’s success and focus on team’s accomplishments. The QB room is also arguably the best in the state top to bottom. Luke has every tool you need to be a great QB, but it’s the immeasurables that make him great. He works hard, he leads both vocally and by example, and he just plays with a lot of guts and determination and leaves everything he has on the field for his team.” [Nickel is committed to Miami. Wide receivers C.J. Wiley, Debron Gatling, Tristen Payne, Marc Essley II and Ryan Gea have more than 30 receptions each.]