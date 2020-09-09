4 Questions with Metter head coach Rodney Garvin

2. What did you do well that allowed you to be successful in this particular game? “We didn’t beat ourselves, which is something we preach. We had one false start for our only penalty of the night. I believe Swainsboro only had two similar penalties. It was a clean game, especially without having a scrimmage. We ran the ball pretty well at times. Defensively, we ran hard to the ball for the most part, and special teams was surprisingly good. Heck, we made two extra points, which are two more than we have made in the last two weeks!”

3. How did you and your staff get your team prepared to play so well given all the offseason challenges? “This offseason for us really focused our kids in. Once they realized the possibility of no football season, they seemed more determined than ever to be the best that they could be. When we returned with them on June 8, their level of commitment was evident. From June 8 until the first official day in July, we had 29 of our 45 never miss a day, five days a week. Ten others only missed one day. So 39 of our 45 were here basically every day. That’s spreading kids out, lifting at different times, coaches adjusting. The level of commitment from everyone has been great. I do believe the struggles and frustrations have brought us closer.”