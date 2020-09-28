4 Questions with Lovejoy head coach Edgar Carson

2. What was the difference in the game? “I thought our kids did a great job of being disciplined, and I think they grew up. We’ve got a mixture of seniors and underclassmen, and they’ve bought into what we’re preaching. We’ve got a couple of seniors, Antonio Jones and Quentavius Scandrett, who play both sides of the ball [as wide receivers and defensive backs; Jones scored on a 40-yard reverse to give Lovejoy the lead for good in the fourth quarter]. Israel Nwokocha up front, he’s a handful. Him mixed with our freshman, No. 58, Michai Boireau, now that kid there, man, I see NFL written on him if he continues to work hard. He’s very coachable. I can’t say enough about our quarterback, Stephin Craig. He had a couple of bumbles, but he put together some passes. He’s a general. We preach that the most important play is the next play, and he gets that. I think our team just gelled together, and hopefully we can build off this win.”

3. How close is the program to being back to those back-to-back state runner-up teams of 2011 and 2012? “I got here in 2011, and we were loaded. The thing about those teams, we had a lot of depth at every position. Winning breeds competition, and winning breeds people wanting to come to your school. The key is keeping them in Clayton County. You don’t have to go anywhere else to be great. We’ve had a plethora of players here go on to play Division I to NAIA.”