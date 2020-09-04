4 Questions with Lincoln County head coach Lee Chomskis

2. What will it be like coaching your first game there? [Lincoln County opens its season at home tonight against Jeff Davis.] “I really haven’t had time to think about our first game. We have been so busy just trying to deal with the constant changes during these crazy times. The feelings that I have going into this first contest are pretty simple. We want to put a product on the field that the people of Lincoln County will be proud of. My goal and objective is to try to impact young people, to help them to see the value of hard work, selfless service, and to remember the history of this place.”

3. How does the team look this season? What level of talent did you find? “Our team is very young and inexperienced. We have five seniors along with only seven juniors that make up the 35 that are playing. We will have to grow up in a hurry. We are fortunate to have five non-region games to try and gain experience and improve. There are still some very talented players in Lincolnton. We just do not have as many of them as in 2005 and 2006. We are learning to work hard on a daily basis on the field and in the weight room. These 35 young men are moving in a positive direction each day.”