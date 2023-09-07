4 Questions with Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio

Today’s interviewee is Lee County coach Dean Fabrizio, whose team plays at Colquitt County on Friday in a game between top-10 teams. This is Fabrizio’s 15th season at Lee County. His record is 126-46 with two state titles and six region championships.

1. What’s your assessment of Colquitt County? What do they bring to the table that is most difficult to deal with? “First off, they are exceptionally well coached on all three phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams. They have so many weapons that it would take too long to list them all. Their quarterback is playing like Kyler Murray. Landon Thomas is the top tight end in the country. They have a host of fast and talented wide receivers. They do a great job making you defend the entire field. In addition, Mack Tharpe Stadium is a very tough venue to play in. That being said, our team is excited about the challenge and looking forward to Friday night.”

2. How does your team look this season? Where do you feel you’re pretty good, and what concerns you? “We have a really good football team this season. As always, expectations are high in Leesburg, but we have an experienced group. I don’t think it’s any secret that our running game is our strength. Our offensive line is one of the best we have had here, and while everyone knows about Ousmane Kromah, we have other running backs like Devin Collier and Braxton Honer who are very talented. Defensively we have a lot of experience and have been playing good football. Our quarterback, Weston Bryan, continues to improve, as do our young wide receivers.”

3. You’ve got two NFL rookies [Jammie Robinson and Otis Reese] who made active rosters this year. Mark Robinson is in his second NFL season, and Tory Carter is a free agent hoping to re-sign. What’s it like following the careers of your former players? “Unfortunately, on Sundays we are at the office preparing for our next opponent most of the day. I try to catch games on TV whenever I can. I have never been into fantasy football, but I am pretty sure I know what that feels like because when I do get a chance to watch games on Saturdays, usually I am flipping back and worth watching former Lee players play for various college teams.”

4. Now that you’ve coached some future NFL guys, what do you believe is the difference-maker for them that gets them to the highest level? “The thing the four guys that we have had that made it on NFL rosters have in common is they all love playing football and are all self-motivated. Any time they are back in town, they are calling me asking if the weight room is open. These are guys with not only great talent but also tremendous work ethic.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.