4 Questions with Lambert head coach Marc Beach

1. What was the significance of the East Coweta victory? “It gives us a lot of confidence going into region play. We made it like a playoff road game. We left in the middle of the day and did a walk-through at McIntosh High School and ate at a restaurant, which we don’t normally do. Our goal is to be in the playoffs, and if we get a chance to travel, we know we can handle that.” [At 78 miles, the road trip from Forsyth County to Coweta County was Lambert’s longest since 2010, when it went 84 miles to Rome.]

2. What was the difference in the game? “Our defense kept us in the game and made plays when they had to. They had a great quarterback and some good wideouts. Jack Racki made a heck of a play on a screen pass after they’d tied it up 17-17 [and returned it for a touchdown] to make it 24-17, and then our nose guard [Steven Aguilar] ended up picking a batted ball out of the air, and we scored quick to make it 31-17. We got another pick [by Harrison Richards] and had the ball down inside their 3 but turned it over. If we’d punched that in, we would’ve been up three scores, but we have to give East Coweta credit. They didn’t quit and went 96 yards in basically a minute and a half and we had to recover an onside kick.”