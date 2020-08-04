4 Questions with Harrison head coach Matt Dickmann

2. What’s the outlook for Harrison this season? Are you returning many starters, or is there some significant rebuilding that must take place? “The biggest problem is the inexperience. We have kids that can play, but no matter what you say, they didn’t have spring practice. They didn’t go to camp. Today was the first day of pads. We went at 6 a.m. and got lightninged out. We haven’t seen many of these kids in pads yet. We’ve got pencils with erasers on them because we haven’t seen then. We have four starters returning on offense. Defensively, we really have only two returning starters in their [2019] positions. We have inexperience and not a lot of depth. We didn’t have a lot of depth last season, to be honest. We stayed healthy. To have a successful season, those inexperienced guys have to step up and play at a high level, especially going into 7A.”

3. How do you expect the move to Class 7A to be? Are you excited to be playing Marietta? That will be a rare meeting of reigning state champions. “Class 7A to me is the real deal. Not that 6A isn’t, but there’s definitely a difference. In 6A, we were one of the biggest schools. I’d rather be one of the bigger ones. Class 7A has tremendous talent. It’s a high level of play. Any of the teams in our region can make the playoffs. It’s a heck of a region. I’m not sure what Marietta has coming back. I think they’re a little like us, looking to see who steps up. It definitely won’t be the same teams. That game is for the newspapers to make a big deal of, but it’s definitely not the same teams. We’ve got our hands full with that region and classification. [Region 3-7A will feature Harrison, Hillgrove, Marietta, North Cobb, North Paulding and Walton. All six made the playoffs in 2019, but only four can make it this season.]