4 Questions with GHSF Daily co-founder Chip Saye

1. What is it about high school football that you enjoy so much? “First and foremost, I’ve always been a football fan. And there’s something special about Friday Night Lights in the South. The athletes and coaches in Georgia are as good as any in the country. But another factor for me is the childhood memories that are stirred when I go to the games. Before I even got to elementary school, I was going to games regularly with my dad, Harry Saye, who played on Athens High’s 1955 state championship team that featured Fran Tarkenton. My dad told me that he took me to my first game when I was 5 years old, but the first one I remember was two years later when we saw Lakeside play Columbia in 1971 at what then was called DeKalb Memorial Stadium. Lakeside was a defending state champion and Columbia had Glynn Harrison, an all-state player who went on to play at Georgia. I was immediately hooked. My dad and I went to games together pretty much every week of the season every year until I left for college and then resumed the tradition about 15 years later. My dad passed away in 2013, but I have continued the tradition with my daughter, Caroline. I took her to see her first game when she was 2 years old, and she’s now as big a fan as I am.”

2. What’s the significance of the 25 years and the records you’ve kept? How many games and how many teams have you seen during that time? “As I said, I have attended high school football games most of my life, but there was a period from the late 1980s through the late ‘90s when I was only able to attend a game or two every couple of years because of my job. However, my job situation changed in 1997, freeing up my Friday nights to start going to games again. In fact, Monday was the 25th anniversary of my return to high school football. On Sept. 5, 1997, I went to Athens and saw Clarke Central win 28-6 at Cedar Shoals. I’ve only missed one or two Friday nights since and have had many weeks where I attended more than one game. Since the start of this 25-year run, I’ve attended 591 games and seen 207 Georgia teams (and four out-of-state teams) play. That’s about half the football-playing schools in the GHSA. I’d estimate that I saw about 150 games before 1997, putting me at around 750 total. Considering that I’ve spent most of my life living in metro Atlanta and I cover teams from that area for the AJC, I’ve seen Cobb, Gwinnett and DeKalb teams the most.”