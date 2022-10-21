4 Questions with Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame chairman I.J. Rosenberg

1. What are your thoughts now that you’re on the eve of the induction, as you look back on the original vision not many months ago and now the first class about to go in? “It has been a whirlwind because this is also the busiest time of the year for my company, so there have been some long days and nights for all of us. But what is exciting is the reaction of the inductees and the fact that many of them will be there and are bringing a lot of family members and friends. Right now, we are sitting at more than 800 coming to the ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame. From Bill Curry to Herschel Walker, and Stan Rome to Andre Hastings, and Clarence Scott to Charlie Dudish, it’s going to be a gathering of the very best that have played in Georgia. We are also going to have some real surprises, so if you are not going to be there, make sure to watch the stream.” [Fans can watch it on Atlanta First News, formerly CBS46, or the GPB app or the National Federation High School (NFHS) Network.]

2. What’s in store for those who attend? “It’s an opportunity to get up and close with greatness. For instance, Eric Berry will be there with his mother. Eric is one of the greatest defensive backs to ever play in Georgia. and it’s incredible to think about what he went through with Hodgkin’s lymphoma during his NFL career and how he was able to overcome it and get back on the field better than ever. I know that is somebody I want to meet. Also, I am going to give a tease to one of the surprises. Watch ESPN “College GameDay” on Saturday from the University of Oregon and you will get to see on a national level the strength of Georgia high school football. I also think that those at the ceremony will get to rub shoulders with some of the pioneers of the Black high school football players in Georgia when the schools were mostly segregated in the state. It was very important to our board that we did a good job here and didn’t miss Black players who were great but were not afforded the exposure that white players had back then.” [Rosenberg’s “GameDay” surprise might involve one of the inductees, David Pollack. Of the 45 inductees, six played in the Georgia Interscholastic Association, which ran sports for African American schools during segregation. They are Rayfield Wright, Mel Blount, Jim Parker, Otis Sistrunk, Clarence Scott and Emerson Boozer.]