4 Questions with Fulton County Schools AD Steven Craft

2. What are the protocols that FCS has used to protect students and staff? “I am extremely proud of the job that our coaches, trainers and staff have done since we resumed workouts and practices on June 15. They have embraced a culture of cleaning, and they have done everything they could to provide the safest environment possible for our student-athletes. Since the return to athletics, Fulton County Schools has demonstrated a very measured and diligent approach. Overall, we moved slower than other districts and what the GHSA allowed. We kept our group sizes smaller, and we only allowed fall sports to return to conditioning. This week is the first week that we have allowed our entire teams to practice together. Other protocols we instituted include asking screening questions of our athletes and coaches prior to workouts and implementing temperature checks for all athletes, coaches and managers. We have also developed cleaning protocols for the weight room, practice facilities and other athletic areas. We use contact tracing for any athletes that have tested positive. The coordinator of student health services and her team have provided amazing support as we work through any positive cases. We are currently working on plans concerning stadium capacity and protocols for when we resume hosting athletic competitions.”

3. You believe that Fulton’s schools need more time to start the football season. As a member of the GHSA’s board of trustees, do you feel that the state as a whole needs more time? What’s your position on football games beginning the week of Sept. 4? “This is a difficult question to answer. The state of Georgia is a very large state with very different population densities. It is always important to remember that areas can and will be impacted very differently. COVID-19 has impacted the metro area harder than say areas in North Georgia, Coastal Georgia, Middle Georgia or in South Georgia. For example, Fulton County Schools was the first school district to report a positive case in March prior to the entire state shutting down. As a member of the board of trustees, I am always going to gather input from the other state executive members. I have a duty to represent all of the 6A schools and the other schools in the state of Georgia. I do believe that several areas of the state are ready to move forward with the season. The GHSA has left this decision up to the individual school districts. The staff at the GHSA office is currently working hard to help the schools impacted by delays or cancellations to make up the missing football games. I will be excited for the teams that can start their seasons on Sept. 4, and I will be extremely excited to see the Fulton County football teams start on the 17th and 18th.”