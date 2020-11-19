4 Questions with Forsyth County News sports editor David Roberts

2. How do you see the game playing out? Who do you favor, and why? “Well, I think the biggest matchup is West’s defense against Denmark quarterback Aaron McLaughlin. McLaughlin, an N.C. State commit, missed the first couple of games because of a shoulder injury, and Denmark was shut out each time. The Danes’ offense goes as he goes. McLaughlin has the strongest arm I’ve ever seen, and he’s been sensational on the ground this season. He didn’t run at all last week against Gainesville because of a hamstring injury, but Denmark’s offensive line was tremendous and allowed just one sack. McLaughlin still threw three TD passes. Denmark’s talented wide receivers Azari Brown, Teddy Davenport and Casey Gunn will be a true test for West’s secondary. That said, West’s calling card has been its defense under defensive coordinator Bill Ballard. West has 17 sacks in nine games, including four from linebacker Hudson Posey, who also has 17 QB hurries. West’s ability to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable is one of the reasons its defense owns 13 interceptions this season. Another reason is a couple of highly intelligent safeties in Dalton Tjong and Drew Southern. Tjong injured his hand and hasn’t played since the Mill Creek game, but there’s hope he might return. On offense, UGA commit Dylan Fairchild is obviously a mismatch, as is Oscar Delp, who has emerged as one of the nation’s top tight ends. They’ve been pivotal in first-year sophomore QB Kegan Stover’s progression this season. West lost its running back Daba Fofana, a Navy commit and tremendous talent, but a pair of underclassmen in William Orris and Ryder Stewart have impressed while filling that hole.”

3. Both teams have new coaches – Dave Svehla from Etowah at West Forsyth and Mike Palmieri from North Carolina at Denmark. What has been your experience of those coaches? “Those are two impressive, high-level coaches. I grew up in South Carolina, and I got my first newspaper job there, so I was aware of Palmieri before he took the Denmark job. He built the program at Mallard Creek in Charlotte, North Carolina, a team that was always willing to cross into South Carolina and play the state’s top teams. Palmieri has a noticeably thick New York accent, and between that and Lambert head coach Tommy Watson’s south Georgia drawl made, it’s made for some interesting juxtaposition in the south end of the county this season. Svehla’s been a head coach in three different states [Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska], but taking the job at West could be considered something of a homecoming for him. Svehla’s family already lived in Forsyth County, and his two daughters, Taylor and Avery, were standout volleyball players at South Forsyth. Both coaches opened the season in the Corky Kell Classic, and I think West’s 42-6 blowout of Mays really set the tone for Svehla’s inaugural season.”