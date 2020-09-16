4 Questions with football recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell

2. Who is the most underrated prospect in Georgia this season? “I am pretty set on this one. Ahmad Walker at Warner Robins is a two-star prospect on 247Sports. He will not end up there as a ranking. He is also verbally committed to Liberty at LB, and they will have to fight off others to keep him, in my opinion. He was lights out against Valdosta, and he comes with bad intentions every play. Love watching his tape, and that team will be a hard out come December. If he plays on TV late in the year, a lot more people will realize how good he truly is.”

3. You’ll sometimes hear that a player is underrated as a recruit because he hasn’t attended combines or showcase events? How true is that? “That is very true in this day and age. I am always clear on every camp I run or attend. The biggest thing you will do in the offseason is getting a verified height and weight. We [247Sports] will not change a profile unless we have it from a camp and we know it was done right. Measurables are so important with evaluations for colleges [offers] and for us [rankings]. When you hear of a camp offer, a school will ‘offer’ a prospect, but it is not committable until they can see you and verify measurables etc.”