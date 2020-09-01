4 Questions with Corky Kell Classic executive director Dave Hunter

2. What have the past several weeks been like to organize the event and keep it together? “We’ve been through a gauntlet. My blood pressure is not good. We’ve gone from having games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to doubleheaders everywhere. We had the medical community recommend we not do that. Then we went through playing at nine different sites, then not playing, to putting one game on TV, to putting all of them on TV. So it’s been an unbelievable roller coaster. Nobody can accuse the Corky Kell of not putting forth our best effort to continue this event. The simplest thing would’ve been to cancel because there’s so much to managing it. Whoever heard of nine games at nine sites? Fortunately, we’ve got great athletic directors at these schools. It’s been a monumental undertaking, and financially tough as well, but we made a commitment, and we’re going to try to honor it.”

3. Why not cancel the event and give the games back to the home teams and let them manage it since they’re now being played at their stadiums? “They are managing their own games really. We’re there for the TV part of it and also to be able to put your name on it. It’s our 29th year. We wanted to keep it alive. Not to do that, we send the wrong message to rest of the state. We want to be the shining light on the hill as far as the early season of Georgia high school football is concerned. And being able to put on these first games in the state on TV, it makes it more special for the players. These are going to be games they’ll be telling their grandchildren about, like the first games we did in 1992. We’ve got the coronavirus going on. My gosh. The last time that happened was in 1918, the year my mother was born. They’re never going to forget this. These are unforgettable times.” [All games will be televised by Peachtree TV.]