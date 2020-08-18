Corky Kell Classic moves games to 9 venues

‘‘We got some advice from the medical community in our state and we just felt like with their recommendation that we should not be playing multiple games at one site,” Corky Kell executive director Dave Hunter said. “The easy thing for us to do would have been to just cancel it, and people probably would have understood with everything going on, but we felt it was better to turn over every rock and try to make this happen. These kids have been working hard since June and they deserve something to look forward to.‘'

Carrollton has replaced Tucker, whose school district, DeKalb County, canceled all September games. Carrollton will play Collins Hill. Dates of some games also have changed.