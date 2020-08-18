Corky Kell Classic moves games to 9 venues

The Corky Kell Classic abandoned plans for a four-venue event Tuesday and announced another schedule that retains all nine games, putting them at nine home stadiums.
The games still will be televised by CBS46 or Peachtree TV, and the new schedule reflects that, as games will be played on a double-header or triple-header schedule, one game starting after another, though not in the same stadium.
So Carver of Atlanta will open the event at Cherokee in a 5:30 p.m. game with Mays at West Forsyth to follow 10 minutes after the first game ends.
‘‘We got some advice from the medical community in our state and we just felt like with their recommendation that we should not be playing multiple games at one site,” Corky Kell executive director Dave Hunter said. “The easy thing for us to do would have been to just cancel it, and people probably would have understood with everything going on, but we felt it was better to turn over every rock and try to make this happen. These kids have been working hard since June and they deserve something to look forward to.‘'
Carrollton has replaced Tucker, whose school district, DeKalb County, canceled all September games. Carrollton will play Collins Hill. Dates of some games also have changed.
The games were to be at West Forsyth, Dacula, Walton and Mill Creek.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
5:30 p.m. - Carver at Cherokee
10 minutes after first game - Mays at West Forsyth
Thursday, Sept. 3
5:30 p.m. - Brookwood at Dacula
10 minutes after first game - McEachern at North Gwinnett
Friday, Sept. 4
5:30 p.m. - Kell at Walton
10 minutes after first game - Parkview at Mill Creek
Saturday, Sept. 5
11 a.m. - Carrollton at Collins Hill
10 minutes after first game - Lowndes at Archer
10 minutes after second game - Denmark at Greater Atlanta Christian
