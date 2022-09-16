4 Questions with Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun

3. You’re a former Colquitt County assistant, spending two years on the staff in 2014 and 2015. What did you learn from that stint and from head coach Rush Propst that helped you the most? “That was the No. 1 reason that I took the job, to learn, because we were at a place at Collins Hill where me and my wife were happy with a great house and neighborhood and awesome school, and we had done really good there. I started going on some head coaching interviews and came up short on a handful. Professionally, I thought I needed something on the resume, and I thought Coach Propst was one of the best at knowing how to run a program. I learned X’s and O’s too, but my main goal was to learn from him on everything from dealing with parents to weight training to his nutrition program. I’d go talk with him a lot and ask questions and see how he set up a yearly plan for the team, just the day in and day out of how to run a big-time Class 7A program. If I don’t come down here and learn that, there’s no way that we’re successful up there at Carrollton.” [Carrollton was Calhoun’s first head-coaching job. He led the Trojans to five straight quarterfinal appearances.]

4. What have you and your staff set out to do that’s tailored to what you felt was needed at Colquitt County based on your prior experience here? “To me, it wasn’t what I did after I got the staff. It was getting the correct staff, one that would fit this community and these kids because I’ve coached in Gwinnett County where I’m from, I’ve coached in Birmingham, I’ve coached in South Georgia. They’re all different. You’ve got to know where you are, and that was my No. 1 most important thing. I think I’ve got a great blend of young coaches and more experienced ones. We’ve got five guys that used to play here. I felt we needed great role models and male figures to be in the players’ lives. We’ve got some kids that don’t have that. And they need to be really good football coaches because we need to be competing for state and region titles. That’s the monster we’ve built here.” [The former Colquitt County players on staff are offensive line coach Bryce Giddens, inside linebackers coach Bull Barge, tight ends coach Kiel Pollard, receivers coach Quin Roberson and ninth-grade coach Ian Brinson. Offensive coordinator John Cooper and defensive coordinator Jeremy Rowell were on the staff with Calhoun in 2014 and 2015.]