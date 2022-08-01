4 Questions with Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory

2. Given its record and dominance, was the 2021 team perhaps the best Georgia team in your time in the state? “There’s obviously been some great teams in Georgia. Just looking at the stats, defensively we allowed 5.8 points per game and scored 40 points a game and beat every team by more than 14 points. That’s the first time that was done [in the highest classification] since 1971. So stat-wise, it’s hard to argue [that it wasn’t the best.] Top to bottom, it was the best team that I ever coached.”

3. What about the 2022 team? How will it be different in terms of style? What are your prospects? “I’m excited about the new team. They’ve waited their turn. Our JV went undefeated last season. Our ninth-grade team went undefeated. They understand the culture and expectation, so it’s a matter of growing up and whether they’re mature enough to handle the adversity. It reminds me a lot of the 2019 team where we had a lot of younger guys playing. The ‘19 team, that’s when last year’s senior class was sophomores. I look at it the same way. It’s a good group. They’re going to have to step in and play and be young, but we won’t lack the talent. The future is bright.” [Gregory said he likely would not name a starting quarterback to replace Horn until after an Aug. 12 scrimmage against North Cobb. Competing for the position are senior Mike Sheehan, who’s good at extending plays with his running skills, and sophomore T.J. Wilcox, who Gregory says has a stronger arm than Horn did.]