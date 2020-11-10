4 Questions with Cherokee Bluff head coach Tommy Jones

2. You have a game Friday for the region championship. What’s that going to be like for the school and community? “From the very beginning, the Cherokee Bluff community has always rallied around our program and supported us wholeheartedly. It has been incredibly encouraging every step of the way. Without a doubt, there is an excitement about the progress of our team. I have no doubt that there will be an awesome atmosphere for an important late-season game, especially playing against an in-county power like North Hall.”

3. What would you want fans to know about your team? What’s the team’s makeup, its identity? “We have 17 starters on this football team that played here in year one. It has been a giant blessing for our staff to be able to see this group taste some tangible success after struggling through a couple of really tough early seasons [0-10, 3-7]. Hopefully, it will stand as a life-long lesson for all of us that have been able to be a part.”