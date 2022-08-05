4 Questions with Cedar Grove head coach John Adams

2. What are the prospects for the 2022 team? “This team has a lot of promise. We have a lot of guys coming back on both sides of the field with 16 returning starters. We have good captains and senior leadership. We have really good skill play. Our defensive line has only one senior, but they’re aggressive and smart football players. We have Kayin Lee, who is an All-American [cornerback committed to Ohio State]. We have [three-star linebacker] Everett Roussaw and [four-star defensive end] Adonijah Green. All those are on defense. Ricky Lee will be on both sides of the ball. [Lee is a receiver/defensive back committed to UConn.] We have Barry Jackson, who is an explosive receiver for us. [Jackson is committed to Nebraska]. Bodon Walker [a sophomore running back] has some big shoes to fill with Rashod Dubinion leaving. We also have a dynamic quarterback, Elliott Colson. He’s a dual-threat who is very mature for his age [as a sophomore]. He’s a real competitive kid with very good leadership skills and can really extend plays. This team is just going to be about growth and trusting each other and getting better each week.”

3. Kayin Lee is the most highly recruited of several Power 5 prospects on your team, and you were his position coach until you became head coach last season. What more can you tell us about him? “I’ve had the opportunity to see him develop for four years. He’s one that just comes in and puts his head down and works every day. He wants to be great, man. He wants to be the best that’s ever done it. I think he has great hands and is very instinctive. He’s going to play a little receiver for us and help in the return game, and we’ll put him on the other team’s best receiver.”