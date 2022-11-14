4 Questions with Cass head coach Steve Gates

1. How did you win that game? “Our coaches implemented a game plan last Sunday, and we worked on it throughout the week, and the kids executed it flawlessly. Jefferson was, in our opinion, so well-coached, almost to a fault. It’s a good thing to be well-coached, but it’s also something that can be predictable. They’d given up 35 points in their last eight games. If I was them, I wouldn’t change anything either because it worked. They gave us a lot of stuff underneath. They don’t like to get beat, but we cracked the code on the second play of the game on a 67-yard bomb to Sacovie White [a junior wide receiver committed to Georgia], but overall, we threw a ton of stuff underneath. Then obviously, we had to know where [Jefferson star linebacker] Sammy Brown was the entire game. If anybody wants to know what a five-star looks like, Google Sammy Brown. He’s an absolute monster. We knew in certain formations where they’d put him. We didn’t necessarily run away from him, but we knew where he was. We had great game plan on offense and defense and stuck to it. Even when we got up 20-0, we kept throwing the football, and it was a fun night.”

2. Sacovie had a good game and a big catch, as you mentioned. What can you tell us about him that not only high school football fans would want to know but also Georgia fans who will be seeing him in a couple of years? “Sacovie is a very unique kid. He’s very confident but not cocky or arrogant, if that makes sense. He feels he’s better than you, and he’ll tell you that, but he also shows you that. That’s just Sacovie. Each week when he watches film, he’ll tell me who their best player is, and that’s who he wants to line up across from him. Fortunately for us, nine times out of 10, he’s going to win that battle.”