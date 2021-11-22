4 Questions with Calhoun head coach Clay Stephenson

2. What happened in the final couple of minutes? “We scored to go up seven with under two minutes left. They let us score. They were out of timeouts, and it was first and goal on the 4-yard line. We debated taking a few knees and kicking a field goal. We could’ve let the clock bleed down. But at the end of the day, you have to depend on your defense to keep them from scoring. They got the ball back. The quarterback made one play after another. He scrambled and hit a receiver and picked up 30 yards on a third-and-8. Then he got a run inside the 5 and then spiked the ball. They were in a tough spot with no timeouts. They threw one pass, and it was incomplete. Then they ran the quarterback and fumbled. It was going to be a nail-biter [to get the next play off] whether he fumbled or not. But two guys converged to hit him, and Dustin Kerns recovered. Everybody went crazy. It was such a hard-fought game on both sides.”

3. The road trip from Calhoun to Waycross was more than 300 miles. What was your day like before and after the game? “It was tough. But you really have to embrace it and not dread it. There’s a lot of planning. You’ve got to feed 100 people four times – breakfast, lunch, pregame and postgame meal. The buses pulled out at 8:20 in the morning. We’re trying to stop places along the way. We stopped in Forsyth on the way down to stretch our legs and actually got out some corn-hole boards and tossed the ball around for about an hour. Then we ended up going to a church in Tifton and did our walk through and pregame meal there [still 70 miles from Waycross]. We returned at 4:45 Saturday morning. Our coaches’ heads hit the pillow about the time the sun was coming up.”