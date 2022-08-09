4 Questions with Brooks County head coach Maurice Freeman

2. What’s in store for this year’s team? “Our strength is defense right now. We’ve got eight returning starters on defense. They have to get us to the point where our offense catches up. Our quarterback, Jamal Sanders, will have to put us on his shoulders. [Sanders passed for 2,310 yards and rushed for 541 last season as a junior.] Our offensive line is going to be decent. Our running backs will be good in the long haul. Our wide receivers are young and inexperienced. We expect our kicking game to be better.”

3. Omari Arnold became the second 6,000-yard rusher in school history. The first was Chris Cole, who led Brooks to its first state title in 1994. Cole’s son, Chris Cole Jr., is taking Omari’s place as your feature back this season. What’s it like to coach a star player’s son all these years later, and how does Jr. compare to Sr.? “He’s got some big shoes to fill of his dad, who was a great running back. I only had the dad for one year, but he was outstanding. He also started at outside linebacker, so he really never left the field. He had great football instincts. I was 28 [years old] at the time, so I didn’t really get a chance to absorb all that and appreciate all we did that first year. I was so young. As I get closer to the end of my career, I’ve started to smell all the roses. You realize your time is coming to a close, and I’m going to smell every one. With his son, I get a chance to explain exactly who his dad was and guide him, along with his position coach and coordinator, in what he needs to be and how he needs to play. It’s baby steps. Don’t compare yourself to your dad or you’ll end up mesmerized. If you just do your job, when the chips fall, maybe you’ll be as good as your dad, but it’s an honor to coach both.” [Freeman also will be coaching his grandson, Jamari Thomas, a freshman quarterback. “We call him Grandson,” Freeman said. “Everybody calls him Grandson. His name is Grandson.”]